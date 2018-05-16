Global Sodium Silicate Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Precipitated Silica From the Rubber & Tire Industry

The sodium silicate market size was estimated to be USD 8.91 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022.

The growing demand for detergents globally and rising demand for precipitated silica from the rubber & tire industry are expected to be the major drivers for the global sodium silicate market during the forecast period.

Sodium silicate market is classified into two forms, namely, solid sodium silicate and liquid sodium silicate. Solid sodium silicate is the most-widely used form of sodium silicate owing to its extensive use in the construction and fire protection applications because of its easy and low-cost transportation and storage.

By application, the sodium silicate market is classified into precipitated silica, detergents, construction, pulp & paper, water treatment, metal casting, food preservation, and others. Detergents is the largest application of sodium silicate. This is due to the extensive use of sodium silicate as an emulsifying agent, a suspending agent, a buffering agent, and a reserve for alkalinity in the manufacturing of detergents. The increased demand for detergents globally is expected to drive the sodium silicate market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sodium Silicate Market

4.2 Sodium Silicate Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.3 Sodium Silicate Market, By Country

4.4 Sodium Silicate Market, By Form

4.5 Sodium Silicate Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Detergents Globally

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Precipitated Silica From the Rubber & Tire Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand From the Pulp & Paper Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Hazardous Effects of Sodium Silicate

5.2.2.2 Use of Substitutes in Certain Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Construction Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Transportation Cost of Liquid Sodium Silicate

5.2.4.2 High Storage Cost of Liquid Sodium Silicate

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies

5.3.3 Pulp & Paper Industry Analysis

5.3.4 Construction Industry Analysis



6 Sodium Silicate Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid Sodium Silicate

6.3 Liquid Sodium Silicate



7 Sodium Silicate Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Precipitated Silica

7.3 Detergents

7.4 Construction

7.5 Pulp & Paper

7.6 Water Treatment

7.7 Metal Casting

7.8 Food Preservation

7.9 Others



8 Sodium Silicate Market, By Region



9 Company Profiles

9.1 PQ Corporation

9.2 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

9.3 Tokuyama Corporation

9.4 Nippon Chemicals

9.5 BASF

9.6 Kiran Global Chems Limited

9.7 Sinchem Silica Gel

9.8 Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry

9.9 IQE Group

9.10 CIECH

9.11 Other Players

9.11.1 Silmaco

9.11.2 Oriental Silicas Corporation

9.11.3 Zaklady Chemiczne "Rudniki" (Z. CH. Rudniki)

9.11.4 Shaoxing Huachang New Material

9.11.5 Shayona Group

9.11.6 C. Thai Chemicals

9.11.7 Quimialmel

9.11.8 Malpro Silica

9.11.9 Sahajanand Industries

9.11.10 Coogee Chemicals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxqvlt/global_sodium?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sodium-silicate-market-2018-2022-rising-demand-for-precipitated-silica-from-the-rubber--tire-industry-300649752.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

