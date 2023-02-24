Global Soldier Systems Market Report 2023: Developing and Integrating Advanced Technologies to Enhance Capabilities of Current-Generation Soldier Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soldier Systems Market by Type (Personal Protection, Respiratory Protective Equipment, Communication, Power & Data Transmission), End-User (Military, And Homeland Security) and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soldier system market is projected to grow from USD 10.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. . Market is anticipated to grow due to consumer preference for sophisticated gadgets, increasing growth prospects of next-generation displays and integrated soldier systems, the rising popularity of wearable fitness and medical devices, and the wide use of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, declining defense budgets and a preference for conventional warfare over advanced systems in developing countries are crucial in limiting the market growth.

Vision segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Type, the vision fixed installation segment is projected to lead the Soldier System market during the forecast period. There is a huge demand for AR & VR-powered training to support the growth of the training & simulation segment of the soldier system market worldwide.

The Military Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period

Based on End User, the military segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The increasing geopolitical rift among countries has led to the modernization of soldiers to achieve tactical superiority and enhance the adoption of sophisticated wearable technology to ensure their protection and safety against ballistic; fragmentation; flame; flash & heat; blast laser; and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The Soldier System market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising military modernization programs, rising investments in developing technologically advanced soldier systems for defense soldiers, and the growing military procurement by Russia, Germany, India, and China contribute to the global expansion of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lightweight and Rugged Wearable Systems to Combat Challenges

Soldier Modernization Programs to Fuel Demand for Advanced Soldier Systems

Asymmetric Warfare to Encourage Adoption of Soldier System Technologies

Restraints

Conventional Warfare Systems to Restrain Growth of Soldier System Market

Supply Chain Disruptions to Affect Production of Soldier Systems

Opportunities

Developing and Integrating Advanced Technologies to Enhance Capabilities of Current-Generation Soldier Systems

Integrating Nanotechnology into Soldier Subsystems to Fuel Market Growth

Increased Demand for Improved and Efficient Soldier Systems to Reduce Casualties Suffered by Troops

Challenges

Lack of Strategic Clarity and Technology Readiness to Pose Challenges for Market

Need for Weight Reduction on Soldiers to Challenge Soldier System Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 26 Supply Chain Analysis of the Soldier System Market

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Unmanned Platform Operated by Soldiers

6.3.2 Combined Damage Reduction

6.3.3 Brain-Computer Interfaces

6.3.4 Individual Situational Awareness: Delivering Decisions at Command Levels

6.3.5 Augmented and Virtual Reality for Training & Simulation

6.3.6 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

6.3.7 Mobile User Objective System: Cell Phone-Like Capability for Software-Defined Radios

6.3.8 Near Field Communication

6.3.9 Smart Clothing

6.3.10 Microelectromechanical Systems and Nanotechnology

6.3.11 Next-Generation Sensor Systems

6.3.12 IoT-based Soldier System Wearables

6.3.13 Smart Batteries

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Industry 4.0

6.4.2 Shifting of Power

6.4.3 Advancements in Supply Chain for Soldier System Manufacture

6.5 Patent Analysis

Table 15 Patent Analysis, 2019-2022

7 Soldier System Market, by Type

8 Soldier System Market, by End-user

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aselsan A.S.

Bae Systems PLC

Bionic Power Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Glenair Inc.

Interactive Wear AG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Milipower Source Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Ab

Safariland

Safran SA

St Engineering

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Flir LLC

Thales Group

Tt Electronics PLC

Ultra-Electronics

Viasat, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpd5xj-soldier?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets