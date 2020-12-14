Global Solid State Battery Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Blue Solutions, Cymbet and Solid Power Among Others
Dec 14, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Battery: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the solid-state battery industry by providing definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market, including a detailed analysis of types of batteries and their end-uses.
The growing adoption of electronic gadgets, the increasing utility of battery energy storage systems, and the rising deployment of electric vehicles are key factors driving the industry. The report also discusses other factors that are impacting the solid-state battery market.
The report analyzes the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.
It covers the technological background and key manufacturing trends of key players. A brief analysis of upcoming market for solid-state batteries in electric vehicles also is provided.
The report offers insights on end-use applications based on the following end-user segments
- Medical and healthcare devices.
- Electric vehicles.
- Consumer electronics.
- Industrial (network & telecom, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)).
- Others (energy harvesting, military, aerospace).
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for solid state battery and applications thereof
- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of market size and forecasted data for solid-state battery, and market share analysis on the basis of end user industry and key geographical regions
- Exploration of market potential for solid-state battery, opportunities and restraints, environmental regulations, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
- Identification of the global leading players in the solid-state battery market and insight into how their growing research and development activities are advancing the market
- Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and joint ventures within the fuel cell battery technologies marketplace
- Company profiles of the market leading participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Definition
- Uses & Advantages
- Batteries
- General Description
- Types of Large and Advanced Batteries
- General Battery Characteristics
- Solid-state Battery Technology
- Introduction
- Advantages
- Business Activities in Solid-state Battery Technology
- Solid Electrolyte Chemistries
- Lithium-Ion Compared with Lithium-Ion Polymer (Solid-state) Battery
- Fuel Cells
- Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Demand for Innovation in the EV Industry
- Increase in Automotive Regulatory Requirements
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Solid-state Batteries
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User
- Medical and Healthcare Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Electric Vehicles
- Market Size and Forecast
- Consumer Electronics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Industrial
- Market Size and Forecast
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Central and South America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Battery R&D Organizations
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Blue Solutions
- Brightvolt Solid-State Batteries
- Cymbet Corp.
- Excellatron Solid-State, Llc
- Ilika Plc
- Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.
- Quantumscape Corp.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.
- Solid Power
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Companies Engaged In R&D
- BYD Co., Ltd.
- Catl
- Dyson
- Northvolt
- Panasonic Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xljsw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets