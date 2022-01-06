Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Payload, Platform, Service Type, Vehicle Type, Orbit Type, End-user and Region

Jan 06, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market Research Report by Payload, by Platform, by Service Type, by Vehicle Type, by Orbit Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market size was estimated at USD 32.90 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 36.71 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.93% to reach USD 64.72 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, including AIRBUS S.A.S, Antrix Corporation Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rocket Lab USA, S7 Space, Safran, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Starsem, State Space Corporation, and The Boeing Company.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing number of satellite and testing probe
5.1.1.2. Miniaturization of satellites and launchers
5.1.1.3. Emergence of a new low-cost space race to observation satellites
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial costs associated with the launch services
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increase in space research and development (R&D) activities
5.1.3.2. Growing government investments and private funds
5.1.3.3. Integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and 3D modeling for satellite designs
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled workforce and resistance to adaptability toward new technologies
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Payload
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cargo
6.3. Human Spaceflight
6.4. Satellite
6.5. Stratollite
6.6. Testing Probes
7. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Platform
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air
7.3. Land
7.4. Sea
8. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Post-Launch
8.3. Pre-Launch
9. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Heavy (Above 300 ton)
9.3. Small (Less than 300 ton)
10. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Orbit Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Beyond GEO
10.3. GEO
10.4. LEO
10.5. MEO
11. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial
11.3. Defense Organizations
11.4. Military & Government
11.5. Private Companies
11.6. Satellite Service Providers
11.7. Space Agencies
12. Americas Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. AIRBUS S.A.S
16.2. Antrix Corporation Ltd.
16.3. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
16.4. Lockheed Martin Corp.
16.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
16.6. Rocket Lab USA
16.7. S7 Space
16.8. Safran
16.9. Space Exploration Technologies Corp
16.10. Starsem
16.11. State Space Corporation
16.12. The Boeing Company
17. Appendix
