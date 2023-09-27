Global Specialty Gases Market Set to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2028: Key Drivers and Trends Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty gases market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.5 billion in 2022. Analysts anticipate continued expansion in the coming years, with the market projected to reach a staggering US$ 16.2 billion by 2028. This robust growth is driven by several key factors, as outlined in the latest market report.

Specialty Gases: Essential Purity for Diverse Applications

Specialty gases are high-purity gases used in applications requiring precise control over gas composition. These gases are produced with rigorous quality control measures, often exceeding 99.999% purity levels. They are vital in industries spanning healthcare, pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, manufacturing, and scientific research. Examples of specialty gases include zero gases used for environmental testing, medical gases for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes, and process gases utilized in semiconductor manufacturing. Their unique properties and assured quality make them indispensable across industrial, research, and medical sectors.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the global specialty gases market:

  1. Industrialization: Rapid industrialization worldwide is a primary driver, as specialty gases are essential in numerous industrial processes.
  2. Chemical Industry Demand: The chemical industry relies on specialty gases to address unwanted characteristics in industrial gases and facilitate refining and processing tasks.
  3. Healthcare Sector: Specialty gases are increasingly used in healthcare for sterilization and the delivery of clean air to patients, free from contaminants.
  4. Solar Power: Specialty gases play a crucial role in solar power systems, enhancing energy absorption and operational efficiency in processing silicon photovoltaic cells.
  5. Agriculture: The use of specialty gases to boost agricultural yield is on the rise, along with extensive research and development efforts.

Market Trends and Drivers

  1. Rising Demand Across Industries: Specialty gases are in high demand across industries such as electronics, petrochemicals, and healthcare.
  2. Healthcare Application Growth: Specialty gases are increasingly used in healthcare for anesthesia, respiratory therapies, and medical imaging.
  3. Electronics Industry: The electronics industry relies on specialty gases in various manufacturing processes, including chemical vapor deposition and wafer cleaning.
  4. Technological Advancements: Advances in gas purification and manufacturing techniques have improved gas quality, enabling precise control over gas compositions.
  5. Environmental Policies: Stricter environmental policies are driving the use of specialty gases in environmental monitoring and emissions control.

Market Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global specialty gases market, including segmentation based on:

Type:

  • High Purity Gases
  • Noble Gases
  • Carbon Gases
  • Halogen Gases
  • Others

Element:

  • Argon
  • Nitrogen
  • Helium
  • Carbon Monoxide
  • Methane
  • Oxygen
  • Hydrogen
  • Others

Application:

  • Manufacturing
  • Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Academics
  • Others

Packaging Type:

  • Packaged
  • Bulk and On-site

Sales Type:

  • Captive
  • Merchant

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Leaders in the Industry

The global specialty gases market is highly competitive, featuring key players that produce, distribute, and supply specialty gases across various industries. Some of the leading companies in the market include:

  • Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.
  • Advanced Gas Technologies Inc.
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
  • Airgas
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Messer Group
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Norco
  • Nova Gas Technologies Inc.
  • Praxair
  • Showa Denko K.K.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
  • The Linde Group
  • Welsco Inc.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the specialty gases market include:

  • Air Products and AES Corporation's joint project for a green hydrogen production facility in Texas, aiming to address the demand for zero-carbon fuels.
  • Linde's partnership with OCI to provide clean hydrogen and other industrial gases for OCI's blue ammonia facility in Texas.
  • Praxair's expansion in the specialty gases market, including investments in production facilities and distribution networks.

Key Questions Answered

The market report answers key questions, including:

  • How has the global specialty gases market performed, and what is its future outlook?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity?
  • Which regions are key growth markets, and which countries are most attractive?
  • What are the dominant types, elements, applications, packaging types, and sales types in the specialty gases market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$10.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$16.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

