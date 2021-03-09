Global Spinal Allografts Market (2020 to 2025) - by Type, Method, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spinal Allografts Market (2020-2025) by Type, Method, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spinal Allografts Market is estimated to be USD 3.16 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Factors such as rising cases of spinal fusion surgeries coupled with a rising geriatric population across the globe, have helped in driving the market growth. Growing healthcare expenditure, developments in innovation for new product launches are expected to lavish the growth of the market.



On the other side, a lack of skilled professionals in this arena with a comparatively high risk of disease transmission through inadequate care during surgery shall pose a hindrance to this market. High costs associated with the surgeries, unfavorable reimbursements policies of various Governments, strict rules & regulations by the Government for approval of new product launches also limit the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Spinal Fusion Surgeries for the Treatment of Spinal Deformities

Increasing Instances of Spinal Cord Injuries with a High Aging Population

Supportive Healthcare Infrastructure Across Nations

Restraints

The dearth of Skilled & Trained Professionals

Substitute Method to Bone Grafting in Spinal Biologics

Risk of Disease Transmission

Opportunities

Advancement in Biomaterials and Bone Grafting Procedures

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Challenges

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policy

High Cost Associated with Bone Grafting Procedures

Segments Covered



By Type, the Machined Bones Allografts segment is estimated to account for the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period. Machined Bones Allografts is considered an effective medical procedure to treat back problems, and it is widely accepted worldwide by patients. Growing willingness in patients to undergo surgery using minimally invasive techniques is driving the growth of the market.



By Method, the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery segment is estimated to account for the fast-growing segment during the forecasted period due to lower morbidity, surgical complications, or hospital length-of-stay, leading to lower total hospital direct costs.



By End User, Ambulatory Surgical Centres is estimated to account as the fast-growing segment during the forecast period. Though the hospitals dominate the segment for performing spinal surgeries, ambulatory surgical care is anticipated to show a rise in the estimated time frame. It is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, backed by technological developments taking place in surgeries, equipment, and surgeons' control, propelling the growth further.



By Geography, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the market. The factors contributing to the market growth are the rising patient pool due to obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Besides, there has been increasing awareness and acceptance towards minimally invasive procedures, which have further boosted the growth of this region.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Exactech, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd, Medtronic, NuTech Spine, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Nvision Biomedical Technologies, Inc., and Alphatec Spine, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Spinal Allografts Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Spinal Allografts Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix

6.3 Machined Bones Allograft



7 Global Spinal Allografts Market, By Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

7.3 Open Spine Surgery



8 Global Spinal Allografts Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

8.3 Hospitals



9 Global Spinal Allografts Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Fundings



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alphatec Spine, Inc.

11.2 Arthrex, Inc.

11.3 Exactech, Inc.

11.4 Globus Medical

11.5 Lattice Biologics Ltd

11.6 Life Spine, Inc.

11.7 Medtronic PLC

11.8 NuTech Spine, Inc.

11.9 NuVasive, Inc.

11.10 Nvision Biomedical Technologies, Inc.

11.11 Orthofix International N.V.

11.12 RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

11.13 Stryker Corporation

11.14 Wright Medical Group N.V.

11.15 Xtant Medical

11.16 Zimmer Biomet

11.17 Australian Biotechnologies



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



