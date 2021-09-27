Global Takaful Insurance Market (2021 to 2030) - by Distribution Channel, Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Takaful Insurance Market By Distribution Channel, Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Takaful is a system of insurance based on the Islamic principles of mutual assistance & donation and policyholders in a takaful arrangement agree to guarantee each other and make contributions to a pool or mutual fund instead of paying premiums. The pool of collected contributions creates the takaful fund and each participant's contribution is based on the type of coverage required and their personal circumstances. A takaful contract specifies the nature of the risk and the length of the coverage, similar to that of a conventional insurance policy. The takaful fund is managed and administered on behalf of the participants by a takaful operator charging an agreed-upon fee to cover costs.

Surge in the awareness toward takaful insurance in Muslim as well as non-Muslim countries has increased the market penetration by offering better services as compared to conventional insurance, which is a major boosting factor for the market growth. In addition, distribution of surplus funds among members in case no claims arise and adoption of technology in takaful insurance market are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of standardization due to contrast among countries to make changes in the regulations of the takaful insurance and limited awareness toward coverages included in takaful insurance policy are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the takaful insurance market. On the contrary, government initiatives toward the growth of takaful insurance by supporting new companies to easily enter the market, will help new players to offer more innovative products to the consumers. Furthermore, advancement in technologies used in insurance such as block chain, predictive analysis, artificial intelligence, and others, are expected to boost the takaful insurance market tremendously in the upcoming years.



The takaful insurance market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, type, application, and region. By distribution channel, it is segmented into agents & brokers, banks, direct response and others. By type, it is segregated into family takaful and general takaful. Based on application, the market is divided into personal and commercial. By region, it is analyzed across GCC, Asia, MEA and rest of the World.



