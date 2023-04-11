Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market to 2030: Increasing Popularity of Biodegradable Insulation Bags for Preserving Food Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market By Product, By Type, By Services Type, By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for temperature controlled packaging solutions is experiencing growth, with a current market size of USD11.50 billion in 2021, and an expected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing popularity of biodegradable insulation bags for food preservation, rising demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions in various industries like pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage (F&B), cosmetics, personal care, and others, and the rapid rise of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) service providers globally .



Temperature-controlled packaging, also known as cold chain packaging, involves strategies for packaging and distribution that ensure products are kept at a constant temperature from manufacturing until delivery. This includes packaging that protects products kept at room temperature from extreme temperatures outside.

Originally developed to keep temperature-sensitive goods chilled or frozen in transit, temperature-controlled packaging has become increasingly important due to the risks involved in exporting perishable goods, such as the adverse impact of temperature changes on the effectiveness of pharmaceuticals, the shelf life of products, and the growth of bacteria .



The rapid rise of third-party logistics (3PL) service providers globally is also driving revenue growth in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market. Logistic service providers have developed various temperature-controlled solutions to meet customer requirements, including reliable express distribution, dry ice supplies, real-time shipment status updates, regulatory clearance, validation services, and project management.

The packaging used is made of environmentally-friendly materials that are recyclable and cost-effective. These solutions ensure safe and compliant transport in frozen, chilled, and ambient conditions, and can deliver temperatures ranging from -20C, 2-8C, to 15-25C for varying distribution times, using conducive cooling mediums. As a result, demand for thermally controlled packaging is expected to rise.

