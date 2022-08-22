Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Markets Report 2022: Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026 - Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$183.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$283.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period.

In the electronics industry, the small footprint which requires precise molding and the quest for making products lightweight is driving the market growth. In addition, technological advancements are enabling the reduction of usage of expensive fillers such as boron nitride and even substitution with low cost materials such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6.

Electrical & electronics, automotive, and lighting industry are the major end-use consumers for thermally conductive plastics. LED lights are among the largest applications for thermally conductive plastics. Another factor to have fueled growth is the rapid customization and commercialization of the plastics by manufacturers.



Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Polyamides (PAs) are an important class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics with a variety of applications. The rising demand for plastics is encouraging specialty chemicals players to offer thermally conductive polyamide compounds with high strain capability and superior impact resistance.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a high-performance thermoplastic with an excellent combination of wear and moisture resistance with strength and toughness. Its application in food processing components is largely due to its low moisture absorption and its resistance to staining. New generation of PBT compounds with higher hydrolysis resistance are integral to hot and humid environments found in automobiles.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $41.1 Million by 2026

The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

Rapid growth in the main end-use industries of electrical and electronics, healthcare, aerospace and automotive industries, in the US and Europe created significant growth opportunities for suppliers of thermally conductive plastics in these major markets.



Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $51.9 Million by 2026

Polycarbonate is a major type of thermally conductive plastics and expected to witness significant growth owing to applications in growing markets such as automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Thermally conductive polycarbonates are likely to experience notable uptake in a comprehensive range of passive thermal management applications such as LED lamps and luminaries.

In the global Polycarbonate (PC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$48.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Thermally Conductive Plastics

Thermal Conductivity of Metals Vs. Plastics

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Set to Recover Post COVID-19

Polyamide and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - The Largest Type of Thermally Conducting Plastics

Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility - A Major Factor Driving Increased Usage of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Key Polymer Offerings of Select Companies

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

Arkema Group

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Ensinger Gmbh

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Imerys S.A.

Kaneka Corporation

Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd

Lanxess AG

Lehmann & Voss & Co

Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Nytex Composite Co., Ltd

Ovation Polymers Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Themix Plastics, Inc

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thermally Conductive Polyamides Help Thermal Management Attain New Levels

Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Grades Well Suited for Passive Heat Management Applications

Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics

LED Lighting Makes Transition to Thermally Conductive Solutions

Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management in LED Lamps

Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting Systems

Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects

Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Offers Compelling Material Option to Dissipate Heat Generated by LEDs

Advanced Thermally Conductive Polymers with Effective Heat Dissipation

Ultra-Thin Plastic Films Expand Application Scope of Polymers from Insulators to Heat Dissipators

Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Thermally Conductive Plastics

Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects

Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Thermally Conductive Plastics

A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Automotive Applications

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

Increasing Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Housings

Prospects in Aerospace Sector

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well

Demand Patterns in Industrial Sector

Select Advancements and Innovations in the Recent Years

MIT Research Team Develops Ultra-thin, Thermally Conductive Polymer Film

Polymer Composites with Superior Thermal Properties for Soft Robotics & Electronic Devices

Thermally Conductive Polyimide Film with Outstanding Electrical Insulation & Flexibility

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

