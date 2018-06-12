Global Third Party Logistics Market 2017-2018 & 2025:Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 1,240.0 Million by 2025 from US$ 805.4 Million in 2017

Third party logistics market is expected to grow US$ 1,240.0 million by 2025 from US$ 805.4 million in 2017

The demand for third party logistics is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the increase in internationalization and growth in E-commerce in numerous business segment. On the basis of mode of transport, roadways mode of transport accounted for the largest share of the third party logistics market in 2017 in terms of revenue.

The competitive dynamics in the third party logistics market is expected to change during the coming years with the entry of new players. Majority of the companies in this market are located in the North America region as well as in the Europe. However, there is significant presence of market players in the developing countries particularly in Asia-Pacific region. Currently, high demand for 3PL is noticed in developed as well developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe owing to the robust economic growth along with growing retail enactment due to the rising disposable income and more inclination of manufacturing companies towards a non-asset based business model. Moreover, U.S., France, UK, China, Japan, and Brazil hold substantial global market share in 3PL market.

On the basis of end-user, retail is the leading industry owing to the industry's more inclination towards achieving online and omni-channel strategies. Currently, free shipping is significantly important for customers, thus, retailers are opting for 3PL providers in order to manage their supply chain processes in order to meet customer demands. 3PL's IT software systems connect well with retail outlets and manage accurate inventory control visibility. Thus, aforementioned factors are increasing the need for 3PL in retail industry.

