Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Growing Private Diagnostics Centers Globally Fuels Sector

Oct 04, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product(Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology(ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease(Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Tissue Diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during and it is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027 from USD 5.3 billion in 2022, during the forecast period. The expansion of this market is majorly due to rising prevalence of neoplastic cases as well as high demand of oncology screening, However, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the challenge for which may inhibit the growth of this market.
The Slide-Staining Systems in instruments is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027
Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into tissue diagnostics consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes) and tissue diagnostics Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, Other Instruments). The growth of this market is majorly driven by the factors such as benefits of automation, the greater capacity of slide staining systems, and the elimination of manual errors, and delivering high throughput staining capabilities for histology laboratories.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Cancer
- Growing Demand for Digital Pathology
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Developing Infrastructure for Cancer Diagnosis
- Increasing Availability of Reimbursements
- Growing Private Diagnostics Centers Globally
- Rising Geriatric Population with Subsequent Growth in Chronic and Infectious Diseases
Restraints
- High Degree of Consolidation
- Opportunities
- Significant Opportunities in Brics Countries
- Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines
- Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs
- Emerging Economies to Offer Significant Opportunities to Companies
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Availability of Refurbished Products
- Product Failures and Recalls
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements
- Lack of Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle and Low Income Countries
Trends
- Increasing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements
- Increasing Usage of AI in Histopathology
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product
7 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology
8 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Disease
9 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End-user
10 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
