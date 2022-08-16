Global Tissue Towel Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Aug 16, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Towel Market, by Product Type ; by Application ; By End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and other uses. Increasing consumption of paper towels is driving growth of the global tissue towel market.
According to the Ocean Conservancy, around 13 billion pounds of paper towels are used each year in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing personal care and healthcare spending by movements across the globe will fuel growth of market.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in the U.K., the total healthcare expenditure grew by 7.8% in 2021 when compared to 2019.
Market Dynamics
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global tissue towel market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global tissue towel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Tissuem Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., Sofidel S.p.A.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global tissue towel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Tissue Towel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Tissue Towel market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By End-use Industry
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Tissue Towel Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Tissue Towel Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Roll Towel
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Fixed Towel
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Boxed Towel
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hypermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Convinience Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Pharmacies/Drug Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Tissue Towel Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Personal Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Home Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Health Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Hospitality
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Tissue Towel Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Kruger Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Wepa Leuna GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Cascades Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Georgia-Pacific LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Metsa Tissue.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Procter & Gamble Company.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Asaleo Care Limited.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hengan Group.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- AB Grigeo.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ).
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Industrie Celtex S.p.A
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Lucart S.p.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sofidel S.p.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
