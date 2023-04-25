Global Transcriptomics Market to 2031: Surging Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcriptomics Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transcriptomics market will reach $ 16,077.8 million by 2031, growing by 10.7% annually over 2021-2031

The market is driven by the surging demand for personalized medicine, the high demand for diagnostic of inflammatory diseases such as COVID-19, the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the rising application of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing in transcriptomics, and the advancement of products launches along with increasing R&D expenditure.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global transcriptomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global transcriptomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Gene Regulation Technologies

Other Technologies

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Single Cell Analysis

Gene Expression

Cell Biology

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Academic and Research Institutions

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.

