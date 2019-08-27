Global Treasury And Risk Management Application Markets, 2017-2019 & 2027: Competition Among Market Players is Increasing - Focus on Automation

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Treasury And Risk Management Application Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Treasury and risk management application market was is set to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global treasury and risk management application market is driven by increasing automation among enterprises. As technologies are becoming advanced and the competition among the market players is increasing, the companies started to focus on automating the operation works and concentrated on more high-level requirements. The treasury professional often finds themselves inundated with heavy workloads.

The treasury and risk management application automates the operation work such as cash management, payments, working capital, cash flow, and internal transfers, and allows the enterprises to allocate their resourced into other processes. The solution streamlines the business process and enhances operational efficiency. This is encouraging the adoption of the treasury and risk management applications in the market. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence in the treasury and risk management solutions is augmenting the market growth.

Compliance and risk management is estimated to be the most lucrative application of the treasury and risk management application market. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidence of internal frauds and data leakages. Over the past decade, a rapid surge in data leakage and internet fraud incidence has been noticed. Therefore, to protect their financial resources, companies are moving towards advanced analytics solutions. This is encouraging the adoption of the treasury and risk management application market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow extensively during the projected timeline. The growth of the market is driven by the supportive government initiatives in the region to promote the digitalization among the enterprises. The increasing penetration of internet service in the region also acts as a major force driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud services in the region will drive the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market

2.1.1 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Component, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Deployment, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Treasury and Risk Management Application Vendors, 2018

Chapter 4 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Solution

4.3 Service

Chapter 5 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Deployment

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 Cloud

Chapter 6 Global Treasury and Risk Management Application Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Account Management

6.3 Cash & Liquidity Management

6.4 Compliance & Risk Management

6.5 Financial Resource Management

Chapter 7 North America Treasury and Risk Management Application Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8 Europe Treasury and Risk Management Application Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Treasury and Risk Management Application Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Treasury and Risk Management Application Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bellin

11.2 Calypso

11.3 Financial Sciences Corporation

11.4 Finastra

11.5 FIS

11.6 Fiserv

11.7 ION

11.8 Kyriba

11.9 MORS Software

11.10 Openlink

11.11 Oracle Corporation

11.12 Reval

11.13 Sage Group

11.14 SAP SE

11.15 TreasuryXpress

11.16 Wolters Kluwer

