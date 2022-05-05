Global Truck Platooning Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck Platooning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global truck platooning market reached a value of US$ 1.86 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Truck platooning involves the linking of multiple trucks in a convoy through the utilization of modern technologies. It generally employs vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, radar and sensor technologies for maintaining a close distance between numerous trucks. The deployment of these solutions aids in minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fuel consumption while improving the overall safety of automobiles. Apart from this, truck platooning also streamlines various processes for maintaining an efficient transportation system, which further results in the reduction of traffic congestion.



Global Truck Platooning Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by continual technological advancements in the automotive sector. This is further supported by the rising adoption of automated technologies and the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices in various vehicles. For instance, the rising integration of automated driving assistance systems (ADAS) with trucks is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns among the masses are positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent traffic safety norms across the globe due to the increasing incidences of road accidents is also providing a boost to the market growth as truck platooning helps prevent accidents caused due to driver errors. Apart from this, the increasing number of infrastructural development projects and continuous improvements in commercial operations across the logistics sector are considered to be major growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous trucks that can help reduce transportation costs while improving supply chain efficiency is expected to create a favorable market scenario. Other factors, including rapid digitization and industrialization, increasing investments by public and private firms in product innovation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further projected to drive the market growth on the global level.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, Aptiv PLC, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DAF Trucks N.V. (PACCAR Inc.), Hino Motors Ltd. (Toyota Motor Corporation), Intel Corporation, Iveco Group N.V., Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (Kb Holding GmbH), Peloton Technology, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania AB (Traton SE) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global truck platooning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global truck platooning market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platooning type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensor type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global truck platooning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Truck Platooning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Platooning Type

6.1 Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Autonomous Truck Platooning

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Services

9.1 Telematics-Based Services

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Key Segments

9.1.2.1 Automatic Crash Notification

9.1.2.2 Emergency Calling

9.1.2.3 Navigation and Infotainment

9.1.2.4 On-Road Assistance

9.1.2.5 Remote Diagnostics

9.1.2.6 Vehicle Tracking

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Platooning-Based Services

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Key Segments

9.2.2.1 Pricing

9.2.2.2 Financial Transaction

9.2.2.3 Match Making

9.2.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Sensor Type

10.1 Image Sensor

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Radar Sensor

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 LiDAR Sensor

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AB Volvo

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Aptiv PLC

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Continental Aktiengesellschaft

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 DAF Trucks N.V. (PACCAR Inc.)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Hino Motors Ltd. (Toyota Motor Corporation)

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Intel Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Iveco Group N.V.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (Kb Holding GmbH)

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Peloton Technology

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Scania AB (Traton SE)

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

