Global Vascular Access Device Markets to 2024: Key Players are Becton, Dickinson and Co, AngioDynamics, Teleflex, Fresenius Medical Care, B.Braun Melsungen

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Access Device Market: World Market Analysis By Type, By Mode of Insertion (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with vascular access devices by key players including Becton, Dickinson and Company, AngioDynamics, Teleflex, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, B.Braun Melsungen, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction.



Besides these factors, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and surge in medical tourism have also been supporting the upward trend of the market. On the basis of mode of insertion, the global market has been dominated by intravenous vascular access devices and this trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well.



Furthermore, various advantages associated with subcutaneous vascular access devices such as implantable ports include independent/at-home-care, low discernibility, avoidance of puncture wounds and damage directly to the vein, etc. These benefits allow the patients to have more flexibility in their day-to-day lives, which is the principal reason behind their demand growth in the market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global vascular access device market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvements in medical infrastructure in addition to rapid economic development in countries such as China and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Vascular Access Device Outlook



5. Global Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Vascular Access Device Market - Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Type, Breakdown (In Percentage)

6.1.1 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global PICC Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 Global CVC Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6.4 Global Implantable Port Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.4.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6.5 Other Global Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6.6 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Mode of Insertion: Breakdown (In percentage)

6.6.1 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Mode of Insertion, 2018 (%)

6.6.2 Global Vascular Access Device Market Size, By Mode of Insertion, 2024 (%)

6.7 Global Intravenous Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.7.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6.8 Global Subcutaneous Vascular Access Device Market: Growth and Forecast

6.8.1 By Value (2014-2018)

6.8.2 By Value (2019-2024)



7. Global Vascular Access Device Market - Regional Analysis



8. Global Vascular Access Device Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Vascular Access Device Market Drivers

8.2 Global Vascular Access Device Market Restraints



9. Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Company Share Analysis of Key Industry Players

13.2 Pricing Analysis

13.3 Recent Product Approvals of Key Industry Players

13.4 Pipeline Analysis

13.5 Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players

13.6 Brand Name Analysis of Key Industry Players



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.2 Teleflex, Inc.

15.3 B. Braun Melsungen

15.4 Fresenius Medical Care

15.5 Smiths Medical, Inc.

15.6 AngioDynamics, Inc.

15.7 ICU Medical, Inc.

15.8 Vygon

15.9 Argon Medical Device, Inc.

15.10 Medcomp



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tggjde

