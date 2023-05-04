Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Growth of Digital Transformation Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2022 to $16.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow to $30.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Major players in the virtual desktop infrastructure market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Dell, Citrix Systems Inc., Ericom Software Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, IGEL Technology, Evolve IP LLC, Red Hat Software, Ncomputing, and Nutanix Inc.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology wherein a desktop operating system runs and is managed through a centralized server. VDI is hosted on a desktop operating system and allows employees of the organization to operate the applications and services outside the office from any remote location.



The main offerings of virtual desktop infrastructure are solutions and services. Solution refers to the integration of individuals, groups, systems, and technologies to support a set of business or technical capabilities that address one or more business challenges, used by companies to enable them to save costs, ensure data security, and minimized downtime.

The various deployment models such as cloud and on-premise installed by enterprises such as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are used in various industrial verticals such as IT and telecommunication, construction and manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government and public sector, retail, education, and others.



Product innovations are a key trend in the virtual desktop infrastructure market. Offering innovative services enables businesses to remain relevant in their markets while also growing and improving over time. Major companies operating in the virtual desktop infrastructure market are focused on offering innovative services such as the new Click-to-Run solution designed to bring remote end-users an improved computing experience.

For instance, in April 2022, TD Synnex, a a US-based information technology solutions aggregator, launched the Click-to-Run, a managed virtual desktop remote desktop solution for business use. Users of the solution can access their desktops and applications from any location and on any device by deploying an Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environment hosted on Microsoft Azure. This unique solution simplifies the provisioning, setting up, and deploying a cloud-based virtual desktop with planned support to satisfy client requirements for remote working.



North America was the largest region in the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2022. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growth of digital transformation is expected to propel the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market going forward. Digital transformation is transforming current traditional and non-digital organizational processes and services or developing new ones to keep up with the changing market through digital technologies.

Organizations are adopting virtual desktop infrastructure as part of their digital transformation strategy to avail benefits such as enabling the employees to work remotely as work from home and saving the cost of procurement of new hardware for companies.



The virtual desktop infrastructure market consists of revenues earned by entities by implementation, maintenance, support, consulting, professional and managed services. The market also includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The virtual desktop infrastructure market also includes the sales of client-side hardware and server-side hardware. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Characteristics



3. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Trends And Strategies



4. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



5. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solution

Service

6.2. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premise

6.3. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Enterprize Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

6.4. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Industrial Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

IT And Telecommunication

Construction And Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Public Sector

Retail

Education

Other Industry Verticals

7. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

