Global Wafer Handling Robots Market 2021-2027 - Opportunities in Growing Factory Automation / Advancements in Robotic Vision Systems / Rising Demand for Wafers in 3D Structure

Wafer Handling Robots Market size was valued at USD 711.40 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2020 to 2027.

The global semiconductor industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics across the globe.

According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) report, worldwide sales revenue of semiconductors reached $39.0 billion for the month of October 2020, a rise of 6.0% compared to the October 2019 total of $36.8 billion and 3.1% higher than the September 2020 total of $37.9 billion. Furthermore, as per the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics WSTS industry forecast, the global annual sales of semiconductors will increase by 8.4% in 2021.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Wafer Handling Robots Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Wafer Handling Robots Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Wafer Handling Robots Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Wafer Handling Robots Market.

The major players in the market are Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.), Kensington Laboratories, Nidec Sankyo Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, RORZE Corporation, Brooks Automation, Ludl Electronic Products, JEL Corporation, and ISEL Germany.



