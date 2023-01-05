Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Markets, 2022-2027 with 2021 as the Base Year - Innovative Business Models that Focus on Net-zero and Circular Economy Goals Influence the Adoption of Smart Pumps

Jan 05, 2023, 05:45 ET
The "Global Water and Wastewater Pumps Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research outlook provides an overview of the global opportunities and challenges that will influence the growth of pump original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the water and wastewater industry.
The study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2027.
With sustainability and energy transition being key trends, digital transformation has become the core solution for short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Digital solutions can jump-start efficiency improvement efforts and optimize the infrastructure.
As a result, in the last 5 years, there has been significant growth in the adoption of smart sensors, pumps, valves, and water meters by utility companies across the globe.
This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for pumps in the water and wastewater industry and examines new service-based models that will impact OEMs' prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Top 3 Strategic Imperatives' Impact on the Water and Wastewater (WWW) Pumps Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- WWW Pumps Percentage Split
- Segmentation
- Pump Market Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers: Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints: Analysis
3. Forecast and Trends
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Analysis
- Trends in the WWW Industry
- Efficient Water Management Increases Demand for Digital Services
- The Role of Pumps in the WWW Industry
- Pump Application in the Water Treatment Value Chain, 2021
- Pumps Application in the Wastewater Treatment Value Chain, 2021
- Pump Vendors Align themselves to meet WWW Trends
- Solar Water Pumps for Remote Locations
- Digital Solution to Monitor Water Pumps
- Cloud-based System Monitoring Water Infrastructure Assets
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Energy-efficient Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 3: Pumps-as-a-Service
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2x2s8
