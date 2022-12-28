Global Water Desalination Equipment Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2028 at an 8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Technology, Source Application, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this analysis, the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market was valued at ~US$ 7 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 16 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~8% during 2022 to 2028.



The global market for water desalination equipment is expanding owing to water scarcity which means the lack of freshwater resources to provide the regular demand for water consumption for public use.



According to United Nations, around 700 million people from more than 43 countries all around the globe are affected by water scarcity.



Environmental issues due to Brine Discharge, which is a remnant of a successful desalination process is one of the biggest challenge faced by the global desalination equipment market.



As the installation cost of the brine treatment system is significantly high, thus companies prefer to directly dump the brine back into the sea, which negatively affects the marine flora and fauna.



Scope of the Report



The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is segmented by technology, source, and application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

Others

By Source

Seawater

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

AustraliaRest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Doosan Corporation

IDE Technologies

Biwater Holdings Limited

SUEZ

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

Xylem

ACWA Power

Aquatech International LLC

Abengoa

Acciona

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Technology: The Reverse Osmosis segment held the largest market share of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021

Reverse Osmosis uses membrane separation equipment for the water desalination process, which is purely physical and less expensive as compared to other technologies



In reverse osmosis technology, the saline water is passed through a membrane, which filters salt and other minerals producing freshwater for generic use.

By Source: The Seawater segment accounted for the largest market share in the source segment in 2021.

The growth is primarily due to the easy availability of seawater and the rise in the seawater desalination plants for dealing with water scarcity.

By Application: The Municipal segment held the largest market share in 2021 of the global Water Desalination Equipment Market.

Municipality plays a critical role, owing to the surge in demand for fresh water from the growing population, rapid urbanization, and stringent environmental regulations drive the need for clean and safe water for consumption

By Geography: LAMEAaccounted for the largest market share among all regions within the total Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021.

The growth is primarily due to the high industrialization and initiatives taken by countries like Saudi Arabia , Israel , and United Arab Emirates to deal with water scarcity.

Competitive Landscape



The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is highly competitive with ~500 players, which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Water Desalination Equipment manufacturing. Large global players constitute ~10% of competitors, while country-niche players represent ~60% of competitors.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Water Desalination Equipment Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Water Desalination Equipment Market and by Segments

Market Size of Application/End-user Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region

Key Companies Covered in the Report

Key Target Audience - Organizations and Entities Who Can Benefit by Subscribing This Report

Water Desalination Equipment Raw Material Suppliers

Water Desalination Equipment Products Manufacturers

Government Ministries and Departments for Drinking Water and Sanitation

Water Desalination Equipment Industry Association

Water Desalination Equipment Companies

Venture Capitalists Targeting Water Desalination Equipment Industry

Investment Banks Targeting Water Desalination Equipment Industry

Environmental Regulatory Authorities

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?

The Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~8% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?

Water scarcity, increasing population, and rapid industrialization are acting as a driver for the global Water Desalination Equipment market

Which is the Largest Technology Segment within the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market?

Reverse Osmosis (RO) accounted for the largest share of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2021

