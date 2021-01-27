Global Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Market Report 2021: Plummeting Costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is Creating a Gold Rush for Market Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets - By Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage.



Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?



Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression?



Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?

2.2.2 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

2.2.4 Pathogen Testing

2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture.

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement.

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS.

3.3.4 Oxford Nanopore

3.3.4.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

3.3.4.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?

3.3.4.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

3.3.5 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

3.3.6 Linked Reads

3.3.7 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

3.3.8 New Sequencing Technologies



4. WGES Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains 200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199

Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products

BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer

State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot

Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care

Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

$1500 to sequence newborns in China

to sequence newborns in Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome

Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome

Sequencing on a large scale

Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas

Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK

Biobank Samples

MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing

Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis

BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300

Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations

Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project

5. Profiles of Key Companies

6. Global Market Size

6.1 Global Market by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application



7. Market Sizes by Application

7.1 Research Market

7.2 Clinical Market

7.3 Tumor Market

7.4 DTC WEGS Market

7.5 Agribio & Other Market

8. Market Sizes by Coverage

8.1 Genome Market

8.2 Exome Market

8.3 Other Coverage Market



9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

