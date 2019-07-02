Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2019-2024 by Product, Band, MIMO Configuration, & Region

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market was worth US$ 17.2 Billion in 2018

The Wi-Fi technology uses wireless transmitter and chipset to send information to mobile devices for wireless networking. These chipsets access Wi-Fi hotspots to enable the users to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables.



Since the per-unit cost of a chip is usually low, these chips are mostly used in routers, computer laptops and cellular phones, and can also be used in computers or workstations in a local area network (LAN). With the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are now also being incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions.



Owing to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices across the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Additionally, governments across the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to support various service sectors such as education and healthcare.



These factors are augmenting the use of Wi-Fi in homes, offices as well as public places, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, voice over mobile broadband (VOMBB) is being preferred by consumers over traditional telecom carriers owing to its high audio quality, reduced cost and power savings ability, which is also catalysing the demand for Wi-Fi services worldwide.



The market to reach US$ 21.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global Wi-Fi chipset market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the band?

What is the breakup of the market based on the MIMO configuration?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What is the structure of the global Wi-Fi chipset industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What are the profit margins in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Band

5.5 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Smartphones

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tablets

6.3 PCs

6.4 Access Point Equipment

6.5 Connected Home Devices

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Band

7.1 Single Band

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dual Band

7.3 Tri Band



8 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

8.1 SU-MIMO

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 MU-MIMO



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc

Stmicroelectronics N.V

Mediatek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Quantenna Communications Inc.

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Celeno Communications

Espressif Inc.

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

Intel

