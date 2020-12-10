Global Wind Energy Adhesives Competitive Analysis Report 2021 Featuring Henkel, 3M, Gurit, Momentive, Dow, and Aditya Birla

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesives in the wind energy industry manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in adhesives in the wind energy industry market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives.



The dynamics of the adhesives in the wind energy industry market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for adhesives in the wind energy industry has increased due to significant installation of wind turbines with increasing prevalence of modular blades. Different types of adhesives are used in wind energy such as epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, and other adhesives and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growth of new wind turbine installations and the increasing use of modular wind blades.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, six companies such as Henkel, 3M, Gurit, Momentive, Dow, and Aditya Birla were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for adhesives in the wind energy industry.



The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Henkel Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Henkel Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Henkel Company Statistics

3.2: Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Business Overview

3.2.1: Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Adhesives in the Wind Energy Industry Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. 3M Profile



5. Gurit Profile



6. Momentive Profile



7. Dow, Profile



8. Aditya Birla Profile



