Global Wire & Cable Management Market Report 2018-2023 - Market Projected to Reach $25.26 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 8.36%

The wire and cable management market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 16.91 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36%, from 2018 to 2023.



Growing demand from the IT sector accompanied by the increasing investments in infrastructure in developing countries, mainly in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern region, are the key factors driving the wire and cable management market during the forecast period.



The report segments the wire and cable management market, by cable type, into power cable and communication wire & cable. The power cable segment led the wire and cable management market in 2017. The power cable market is mainly driven by the increasing investment in renewable energy sources and power distribution sector.



The global wire and cable management market, by material, has been segmented into metallic and non-metallic. The metallic segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period than the non-metallic segment. Metallic cable management products are widely used in applications that require high material strength, durability, and installation in tough environments. Driven by higher efficiency and increasing investments in the industrial sector, the number of metallic cable management product installation is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The report further segments the wire and cable management market, by end-user, into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment, especially in developing countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and others.



In this report, the wire and cable management market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the wire and cable management market during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region. The figure given below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2023.



The major factor restraining the growth of the wire and cable management market is rapid changes in the prices of raw materials such as rubber, aluminum, copper, and plastic, which are mainly required for manufacturing cable management products such as cable trays, ladders, cable raceway, cable ties, and others. The prices of raw materials directly affect the units of the value chain, which includes procurement and operation costs.



Some of the leading players in the wire and cable management market are Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Obo Bettermann (Germany), Panduit (US), and Atkore (US). These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to capture a larger share of the wire and cable management market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Need for Better Aesthetics, Safety And, Functional Flexibility

Demand From Data Centers and IT Facilities

Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector

Restraints

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Infrastructure and Technology Spending in Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa Regions

& & Africa Regions Increasing Demand From Renewable Power Generation Sector

Challenges

High Market Fragmentation: Large Unorganized Sector

Lack of Uniform Standards & Interoperability

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wire and Cable Management Market

4.2 Wire and Cable Management Market, By End User

4.3 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product

4.4 North American Wire and Cable Management Market, By End User & Country

4.5 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Country

4.6 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Better Aesthetics, Safety And, Functional Flexibility

5.2.1.2 Demand From Data Centers and IT Facilities

5.2.1.3 Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Infrastructure and Technology Spending in Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa Regions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand From Renewable Power Generation Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Market Fragmentation: Large Unorganized Sector

5.2.4.2 Lack of Uniform Standards & Interoperability



6 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cable Tray & Ladders

6.3 Cable Raceway

6.4 Conduits & Trunking

6.5 Glands & Connectors

6.6 Wiring Duct

6.7 Boxes and Covers

6.8 Ties, Fasteners, and Clips

6.9 Others



7 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Cable

7.3 Communication Wire & Cable



8 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metallic

8.3 Non-Metallic



9 Wire and Cable Management Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Residential



10 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 By Product

10.2.2 By Cable Type

10.2.3 By Material

10.2.4 By End-User

10.2.5 By Country

10.2.5.1 China

10.2.5.2 India

10.2.5.3 Australia

10.2.5.4 Japan

10.2.5.5 Indonesia

10.2.5.6 South Korea

10.2.5.7 Singapore

10.2.5.8 Malaysia

10.2.5.9 Thailand

10.2.5.10 Vietnam

10.2.5.11 Philippines

10.3 North America

10.3.1 By Product

10.3.2 By Cable Type

10.3.3 By Material

10.3.4 By End-User

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 US

10.3.5.2 Canada

10.3.5.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 By Product

10.4.2 By Cable Type

10.4.3 By Material

10.4.4 By End-User

10.4.5 By Country

10.4.5.1 Germany

10.4.5.2 UK

10.4.5.3 France

10.4.5.4 Italy

10.4.5.5 Spain

10.4.5.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 By Product

10.5.2 By Cable Type

10.5.3 By Country

10.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3.2 UAE

10.5.3.3 South Africa

10.5.3.4 Qatar

10.5.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 By Product

10.6.2 By Cable Type

10.6.3 By Material

10.6.4 By End-User

10.6.5 By Country

10.6.5.1 Brazil

10.6.5.2 Colombia

10.6.5.3 Argentina

10.6.5.4 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2016

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.2 Expansions & Investments

11.3.3 New Product Launches

11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.5 Others



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Benchmarking

12.2 Legrand Sa

12.3 Atkore

12.4 Eaton

12.5 Panduit

12.6 OBO Bettermann

12.7 Grainger

12.8 Hubbell

12.9 Pentair

12.10 Schneider Electric

12.11 Hellermann Tyton

12.12 Niedax Group

12.13 Thomas and Betts



