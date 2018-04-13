Global Wire & Cable Management Market Report 2018-2023 - Market Projected to Reach $25.26 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 8.36%

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wire and Cable Management Market by Product (Trays & Ladders, Raceway, Connectors, Ties, Conduit), Cable Type (Power Cable, Communication Wire & Cable), Material (Metallic and Non-Metallic), End-User, and Region - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wire and cable management market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 16.91 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36%, from 2018 to 2023.
Growing demand from the IT sector accompanied by the increasing investments in infrastructure in developing countries, mainly in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern region, are the key factors driving the wire and cable management market during the forecast period.
The report segments the wire and cable management market, by cable type, into power cable and communication wire & cable. The power cable segment led the wire and cable management market in 2017. The power cable market is mainly driven by the increasing investment in renewable energy sources and power distribution sector.
The global wire and cable management market, by material, has been segmented into metallic and non-metallic. The metallic segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period than the non-metallic segment. Metallic cable management products are widely used in applications that require high material strength, durability, and installation in tough environments. Driven by higher efficiency and increasing investments in the industrial sector, the number of metallic cable management product installation is expected to increase during the forecast period.
The report further segments the wire and cable management market, by end-user, into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing urban population, increasing investment in the construction sector, and need for easy-to-handle data cables in data centers are driving the commercial segment, especially in developing countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and others.
In this report, the wire and cable management market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the wire and cable management market during the forecast period due to increased investments in renewable power sources in India and countries in South-East Asia and growing industrialization in the region. The figure given below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2023.
The major factor restraining the growth of the wire and cable management market is rapid changes in the prices of raw materials such as rubber, aluminum, copper, and plastic, which are mainly required for manufacturing cable management products such as cable trays, ladders, cable raceway, cable ties, and others. The prices of raw materials directly affect the units of the value chain, which includes procurement and operation costs.
Some of the leading players in the wire and cable management market are Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Obo Bettermann (Germany), Panduit (US), and Atkore (US). These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to capture a larger share of the wire and cable management market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Better Aesthetics, Safety And, Functional Flexibility
- Demand From Data Centers and IT Facilities
- Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector
Restraints
- Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
Opportunities
- Infrastructure and Technology Spending in Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa Regions
- Increasing Demand From Renewable Power Generation Sector
Challenges
- High Market Fragmentation: Large Unorganized Sector
- Lack of Uniform Standards & Interoperability
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wire and Cable Management Market
4.2 Wire and Cable Management Market, By End User
4.3 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product
4.4 North American Wire and Cable Management Market, By End User & Country
4.5 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Country
4.6 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Better Aesthetics, Safety And, Functional Flexibility
5.2.1.2 Demand From Data Centers and IT Facilities
5.2.1.3 Rapid Growth in the Construction Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Infrastructure and Technology Spending in Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa Regions
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand From Renewable Power Generation Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Market Fragmentation: Large Unorganized Sector
5.2.4.2 Lack of Uniform Standards & Interoperability
6 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cable Tray & Ladders
6.3 Cable Raceway
6.4 Conduits & Trunking
6.5 Glands & Connectors
6.6 Wiring Duct
6.7 Boxes and Covers
6.8 Ties, Fasteners, and Clips
6.9 Others
7 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Cable Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Power Cable
7.3 Communication Wire & Cable
8 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metallic
8.3 Non-Metallic
9 Wire and Cable Management Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Residential
10 Wire and Cable Management Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 By Product
10.2.2 By Cable Type
10.2.3 By Material
10.2.4 By End-User
10.2.5 By Country
10.2.5.1 China
10.2.5.2 India
10.2.5.3 Australia
10.2.5.4 Japan
10.2.5.5 Indonesia
10.2.5.6 South Korea
10.2.5.7 Singapore
10.2.5.8 Malaysia
10.2.5.9 Thailand
10.2.5.10 Vietnam
10.2.5.11 Philippines
10.3 North America
10.3.1 By Product
10.3.2 By Cable Type
10.3.3 By Material
10.3.4 By End-User
10.3.5 By Country
10.3.5.1 US
10.3.5.2 Canada
10.3.5.3 Mexico
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 By Product
10.4.2 By Cable Type
10.4.3 By Material
10.4.4 By End-User
10.4.5 By Country
10.4.5.1 Germany
10.4.5.2 UK
10.4.5.3 France
10.4.5.4 Italy
10.4.5.5 Spain
10.4.5.6 Rest of Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 By Product
10.5.2 By Cable Type
10.5.3 By Country
10.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3.2 UAE
10.5.3.3 South Africa
10.5.3.4 Qatar
10.5.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 By Product
10.6.2 By Cable Type
10.6.3 By Material
10.6.4 By End-User
10.6.5 By Country
10.6.5.1 Brazil
10.6.5.2 Colombia
10.6.5.3 Argentina
10.6.5.4 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2016
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
11.3.2 Expansions & Investments
11.3.3 New Product Launches
11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.5 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Benchmarking
12.2 Legrand Sa
12.3 Atkore
12.4 Eaton
12.5 Panduit
12.6 OBO Bettermann
12.7 Grainger
12.8 Hubbell
12.9 Pentair
12.10 Schneider Electric
12.11 Hellermann Tyton
12.12 Niedax Group
12.13 Thomas and Betts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r457n4/global_wire_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wire--cable-management-market-report-2018-2023---market-projected-to-reach-25-26-billion-growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-36-300629586.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article