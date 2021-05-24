Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market Report 2021: Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity & Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Mechanical Pens Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Mechanical Pens segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Add Pens Private Ltd. ( India )

) A. T. Cross Company ( USA )

) Crayola LLC ( USA )

) Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. ( Pakistan )

) Faber-Castell ( Germany )

) Kokuyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Montblanc International GmbH ( Germany )

) Newell Brands ( USA )

( ) Pentel Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Pilot Corporation ( Japan )

) Pilot Corporation of America ( USA )

) Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Societe BIC ( France )

) STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Zebra Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies

The Home Office - An Emerging Market

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend

Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle

Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters

Pencils Market Continues to Battle On

Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience

Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World

Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology

Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace

Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments

Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!

Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing

Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point

Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart

Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs

Age of Digital Pens

Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp

Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations

Adaptive Writing Aids

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Global Trade Scenario

Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts

Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments

Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs

Select Collection of Finest Pens

Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018

Best Refillable Pens

Select Everyday Use Pens

Popular Gel Pens

Popular Fountain Pens

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 148

