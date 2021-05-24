Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market Report 2021: Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity & Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens
Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Writing and Marking Instruments estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Mechanical Pens Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Mechanical Pens segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- 2018 Global Economic Outlook
- Outlook
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)
- A. T. Cross Company (USA)
- Crayola LLC (USA)
- Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)
- Faber-Castell (Germany)
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
- Newell Brands (USA)
- Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Pilot Corporation (Japan)
- Pilot Corporation of America (USA)
- Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Societe BIC (France)
- STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth
- Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- 'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies
- The Home Office - An Emerging Market
- Pens Are Here to Stay!
- Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend
- Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle
- Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry
- Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters
- Pencils Market Continues to Battle On
- Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience
- Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World
- Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology
- Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace
- Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments
- Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!
- Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing
- Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point
- Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart
- Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs
- Age of Digital Pens
- Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp
- Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations
- Adaptive Writing Aids
- Analysis of Distribution Channels
- Global Trade Scenario
- Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts
- Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments
- Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs
- Select Collection of Finest Pens
- Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018
- Best Refillable Pens
- Select Everyday Use Pens
- Popular Gel Pens
- Popular Fountain Pens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 148
