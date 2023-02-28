Global Zinc Mining Market Analysis Report 2023: Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global zinc production is expected to recover in 2023, albeit by a marginal 2.0% increase over 2022.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global zinc industry. It provides historical and forecast data on zinc production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world zinc prices, zinc trade and zinc consumption.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global zinc industry. It further profiles major zinc producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



After recovering from COVID-19 in 2021, global zinc production declined by a marginal 1.2% to 12.8 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022. Peru and Australia were the major contributors to global zinc production decline in 2022, with combined output from these countries falling from 2.8Mt in 2021 to 2.7Mt in 2022.

Elsewhere, production fell in Canada (-12.4%), Russia (-4.9%), and China (-0.3%), although increases in production from the US, Mexico, and India helped offset these declines, with total production rising from 2.2Mt in 2021 to 2.3Mt in 2022. Fresh COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in China, supply issues and a bleak economic outlook caused volatility in the zinc market for the majority of 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Global Zinc Reserves by Country

2.2 Zinc Production

2.3 Production by country

2.4 Production by Company

2.5 Zinc Prices



3. Zinc Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Development projects

3.3 Exploration Projects



4. Demand and Trade

4.1 Global Zinc Consumption

4.2 Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.3 Demand from the China's Construction Industry

4.4 Global Zinc Trade



5. Major Zinc Producers

5.1 Glencore Plc

5.2 Vedanta Resources Ltd

5.3 Teck Resources Ltd

5.4 Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

5.5 Votorantim SA

5.6 Industrias Penelos SAB de CV

5.7 Boliden AB



6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Coverage

6.4 Secondary Research

6.5 Development Likelihood

