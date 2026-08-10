GlobalFoundries Selects Redpanda to Unify Real-Time Data and Power AI Agents Across its Global Manufacturing Footprint

Collaboration establishes a real-time data foundation to improve operational efficiency,

scalability and decision-making across its operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpanda, the leading provider of mission-critical data and agent governance infrastructure, today announced that GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), a leading semiconductor manufacturer, has selected Redpanda as a key partner in its digital transformation journey. Through the collaboration, GF and Redpanda are building a unified real-time data platform that connects manufacturing, engineering and business systems across its operations while supporting a new generation of AI-driven capabilities across GF's global workforce. Redpanda's forward-deployed engineers are working alongside GF teams to modernize core digital manufacturing capabilities, helping improve visibility, responsiveness and operational efficiency. The Redpanda Data Platform replaces legacy change-data-capture infrastructure to stream equipment, process, and scientific data from GF's manufacturing operations.

Redpanda's platform enables GF to bring together data from equipment, process control, engineering, supply chain and manufacturing systems into a unified environment. By creating a consistent real-time view across operations, GF can more effectively monitor processes, support decision-making and scale digital capabilities across its global manufacturing footprint. Tier-0, mission-critical systems are already live in production, helping to advance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities as the platform is deployed across GF's global operations.

"Semiconductor manufacturing depends on trusted, real-time access to operational data and, at GF, we are continually investing in the digital capabilities needed to support increasingly complex manufacturing operations," said Vishal Mehra, SVP, Chief Information Officer at GF. "Working with Redpanda, we are building a modern, scalable data infrastructure that improves operational visibility and accelerates decision-making at global scale. This collaboration helps position GF for the next phase of digital manufacturing as we continue to expand real-time, data-driven capabilities across our manufacturing network."

Leveraging Redpanda's Agentic Data Plane, GF is building a portfolio of AI agents to drive automation, insights, and operational efficiency across IT, procurement, and other business functions. GF plans to expand adoption over time as it continues to integrate real-time insights into day-to-day processes and business workflows across the business.

"GlobalFoundries is transforming itself for a world built on streaming data, AI, and agents," said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda. "That means building the same governance, confidentiality, and access controls semiconductor manufacturing has always required, just designed for a world where agents, not only people, are using that data in real time. With Redpanda, the same data platform that streams their fabs' data today now powers the agents their teams build every day."

Additional resources:

Learn more about how GF is using Redpanda as a key partner in its digital transformation journey in this webinar: https://www.redpanda.com/events/fireside-chat-globalfoundries.

Learn how Redpanda connects real-time data and AI agents for your business: redpanda.com/demo

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power‑efficient and high‑performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high‑growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Redpanda

Redpanda builds the data infrastructure that many businesses already run on, and because your agents need the same governed, real-time access to that data as your applications do, it is also the platform that connects, governs, and audits them. It's all built on a battle-tested data platform that unifies data streaming, intelligent connectivity, and SQL analytics into a single system, delivering high throughput at low latency and unmatched value. Available as Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), self-managed, or fully managed cloud, Redpanda is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including Global 2000 enterprises across industries and a thriving global community of tens of thousands of developers. Learn more: redpanda.com

SOURCE Redpanda