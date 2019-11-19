Globalization Partners Announces Don Keane as Chief Marketing Officer

"With consistent 10 percent month-over-month growth, Don's deep experience taking companies like ours to the next level will be key as we continue to build and dominate the employer of record category, as well as expand into new markets," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "His track record of developing high-performing marketing teams will advance the progress we've already made and prepare us to achieve our even more ambitious future goals."

Mr. Keane will work closely with sales, business development, and client success teams to direct a unified marketing strategy that generates and meets market demand. Prior to Globalization Partners, Mr. Keane served as vice president of marketing for cloud services at Genesys. Before that, he was vice president of marketing and business development at MicroStrategy's Cloud Solutions division. Mr. Keane also served as managing director with global brand responsibilities at EarthLink and held marketing leadership positions at Intuit, General Mills, MetTel, and Rust-Oleum.

"What struck me most when I walked through the door was the team's true passion for helping clients achieve their international expansion objectives," said Don Keane, Chief Marketing Officer, Globalization Partners. "In a short amount of time, this exceptional marketing team has defined a new category and become the clear leader. I'm excited about the opportunity to lead the next stage of our marketing strategy at such an important time for the company."

Globalization Partners continues to position itself for further growth by building out its leadership team with power players. Mr. Keane's appointment comes on the heels of Globalization Partners announcing Diane Albano as its Chief Revenue Officer. With plans to invest further in people, technology, and infrastructure in 2020, Globalization Partners is well positioned to be the de facto partner for any company pursuing global expansion.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

