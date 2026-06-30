Globant Announces an Alliance with Anthropic to Redefine Enterprise AI Delivery with Claude-Powered AI Pods

Globant is expanding its AI Pods offering by introducing Claude-powered AI Pods, reinforcing Globant's AI-native services model and deepening the security, innovation, and scalability of its solutions for top clients worldwide.

By joining the global Claude Partner Network as a Preferred Services Partner, Globant will also accelerate its own AI-powered transformation, providing 28,500 Globers with access to Claude and upskilling teams through Anthropic's certification programs.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced a multi-year alliance with Anthropic. The alliance further reinforces Globant's position as an AI-native services company, expanding its ability to deliver intelligent, outcome-driven solutions built for enterprise scale. As part of the agreement, Globant is introducing AI Pods powered by Claude models into its current client offering. These are Globant's specialized, agent-orchestrated service units designed to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI solutions and empower companies in each industry transformation, with a special emphasis on media & entertainment, games, airlines, and hospitality. The alliance also marks a significant step in Globant's own AI-powered transformation, providing 28,500 Globers with access to Claude and upskilling teams through Anthropic's certification programs and turning Globant into the largest Latin American-born player to become a global partner for Anthropic.

Globant's alliance with Anthropic marks a significant leap in its investment into growing its AI Pods model delivering secure, outcome-driven AI, to help enterprises move from pilots to production, and from hype to real business value. With AI Pods, advanced agentic AI becomes an integral part of everyday workflows, empowering teams and enhancing outcomes across the business, setting a new standard for the delivery of AI-native services at scale.

As part of this agreement, Globant has already:

Accessed Forward Deploy Engineer (FDE) certification programs for Claude to build a dedicated client offering to deliver, orchestrate, and scale AI-powered automation and agentic workflows within Globant's customers.

Become the largest services partner founded in Latin America to join the global Claude Partner Network as one of the first Preferred Services Partners.

Provided access to Claude models for 28,500 Globers across the organization, demonstrating a broad commitment to AI-powered transformation at scale.

"At Globant, we believe that adopting the most advanced AI is not just about technology, but about transforming how we work and deliver value," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant. "This alliance with Anthropic and the introduction of AI Pods powered by Claude models combined with our capability to certify Forward Deploy Engineers will enable our clients to seamlessly integrate agentic AI into their core operations and unlock new levels of efficiency, creativity, and measurable impact. We are very proud to be the largest Latin American-born company to be a Global Preferred Partner in the Claude Partner Network"

"By incorporating Claude into its evolving delivery model, Globant is expanding how teams engage with clients and accelerate outcomes across industries. That same commitment to putting Claude to work is reflected internally, with 28,500 Globers working with Claude and a growing practice targeting 5,000 certified architects. Globant is bringing the most advanced and trusted enterprise AI to sectors including media, entertainment, airlines, gaming, and hospitality—combining scaled internal adoption with deep customer delivery experience," said Phil Samenuk, Head of Partnerships at Anthropic.

AI-Powered Solutions Shaping the Future of Industries

AI Pods have become a key driver of transformation for Globant and its clients: the model is now adopted by 40% of Globant's top 20 revenue-generating accounts. This momentum reflects growing demand for scalable, production-ready AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Leveraging the combined expertise of Globant and Anthropic, the alliance will address unique challenges and opportunities across key verticals, including:

Media & Entertainment: Leveraging Claude model's long-context intelligence for automated script analysis and multi-market localization, AI-native rights management and IP compliance monitoring, and audience insight synthesis to inform content strategy at scale.

Airlines: Dynamic, real-time personalization of the booking experience using Claude models as travelers plan their trips; and AI-generated, multi-channel passenger communications during irregular operations.



Dynamic, real-time personalization of the booking experience using Claude models as travelers plan their trips; and AI-generated, multi-channel passenger communications during irregular operations. Gaming: Enabling Claude models for AI-native game design documentation and pre-production pipelines, and context-aware player support and community moderation.

Hospitality: Deploying Claude model's conversational intelligence for AI-native guest concierge services and complex multi-destination itinerary planning, personalized guest communications and service recovery at scale across languages and guest tiers.

"Enterprises today need more than just AI tools—they require integrated, secure, and scalable solutions that deliver measurable impact across their core operations. Our collaboration with Anthropic enables us to embed Claude model's advanced capabilities into our enterprise offerings, empowering clients to accelerate innovation and confidently navigate the complexities of AI adoption. Being selected as a Preferred Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network positions Globant as the leading AI engineering force in Latin America—and a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide looking to deploy frontier AI responsibly and at scale," said Diego Maldonado, CEO of Enterprise Studio & Strategic Partnerships at Globant.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: [email protected]

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Founded as a public benefit corporation, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and products, including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Enterprise, used by organizations around the world. For more information, visit anthropic.com.