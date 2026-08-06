/U P D A T E -- Globant/

In the news release, Globant Introduces Glob.AI, Reinventing Technology Services for the AI Era, issued Aug. 6, 2026, by Globant over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, updated release follows, with additional details at the end:

Globant Introduces Glob.AI, Reinventing Technology Services for the AI Era

Glob.AI allows companies to instantly deploy enterprise-grade AI services with transparent, output or consumption linked pricing, not per hours or per seat.

Those services are delivered as AI Pods: service units run by a set of AI agents and supervised by human experts, each specialized by task and industry.

Glob.AI is a single, online destination to find, deploy, and consume the right AI Pod for any task and any industry, redefining how technology services, AI adoption, and innovation are delivered, priced and consumed.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a global company focused on driving enterprise reinvention through AI, today introduces Glob.AI, a new AI-native tech services model that fundamentally changes how enterprises access, purchase and deploy AI services. Available online through a self-service model, Glob.AI gives organizations access to enterprise-grade, high quality AI Pods (service units run by a set of AI agents and supervised by humans). Companies are charged for what they produce -per output or per consumption- never per seat or per hour.

Glob.AI AI-native technology services

"For over 20 years, Globant has stayed ahead of every major technology shift, and AI is no different. Glob.AI is our next step: the one-stop shop where our AI Pods live, each specialized by task and industry. Traditional AI adoption drives token consumption far beyond what efficient output requires, and the real cost is the wasted tokens plus the unstructured, manual supervision of AI. AI Pods introduce a smarter model, running the right AI through parallel agents, loops, workflows, and deterministic processes, representing the true state of the art of what AI can deliver today," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant.

Glob.AI brings together AI-native velocity with Globant's 23 years of enterprise delivery baked into the governance layer. AI agents do the heavy lifting, with Globant's experts supervising their outputs and guiding every step. Glob.AI works to standards–documented, tested, secure, built for enterprise scale. It's the speed AI promises, with the rigor and quality that businesses need, by including:

Well-defined, deterministic, and repeatable processes , supervised end to end by experts

, supervised end to end by experts Optimized AI usage and transparent pricing: customers pay strictly for expert-validated outputs and/or real consumption — not hours, seats, AI hallucinations, retries, or wasted cycles.

customers pay strictly for expert-validated outputs and/or real consumption — not hours, seats, AI hallucinations, retries, or wasted cycles. At least 30% more productive than the typical engineer-plus-AI approach

than the typical engineer-plus-AI approach Full AI sovereignty and governance : total flexibility over which models customers use and where they run them, with zero client data ever used to train external models.

: total flexibility over which models customers use and where they run them, with zero client data ever used to train external models. Token consumption secured in a client's proprietary Token Vault, providing full traceability and compounding a client's institutional knowledge over time.

"AI is not just making the same projects faster, it is making thousands of projects viable that never were before," said Guibert Englebienne, co-founder of Globant. "Until today, enterprises could not buy technology services this way: instantly, transparently, paying only for results. That is the shift Glob.AI delivers, and the strong demand for AI Pods shows enterprises are ready for it."

Organizations joining the waiting list at Glob.AI will gain early access to a comprehensive catalog of agentic workflows capable of building and deploying solutions for enterprise platforms and specialized industry use cases. The AI Pods in the offering also include partnerships with major organizations including Anthropic, AWS, Vercel, OpenAI, Adobe, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, SAP and Salesforce.

Traditional enterprise tech services require months of discovery, RFPs, and procurement cycles before the work begins. Glob.AI changes that model entirely. Users can log in and immediately start building enterprise grade software. Tech delivery becomes a live, continuous service rather than a fixed-term project — every improvement and release happening on the platform, fully visible to the client, in real time.

Globant released AI Pods in mid-2025, and they are already in use by several Fortune 500 organizations across media, entertainment, professional services, and finance, delivering early results that include:

FIFA experiencing a 20% efficiency increase in throughput generation while maintaining or improving quality rates

LALIGA deploying AI across key functions in three months

YPF reducing contract timelines by up to 40%

PharmaMar achieving 15x faster insights in oncology research

A leading commercial bank completing a COBOL migration in 2 months versus 14 as projected with a traditional approach

Join the waitlist at Glob.AI to get early access.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in an AI-powered future. Our AI-native services help organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results. By combining technology and creativity, Globant delivers industry-focused solutions that transform core operations and design experiences customers love. Through its signature AI Pods — agentic service units supervised by experts — the company engineers secure, governed AI systems tied directly to core business metrics, resulting in up to 80 percent faster legacy modernization and 2x improvements in time to market.

With more than 28,500 employees across 35+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-focused AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services(2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023) , Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.

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Update: This updated version now includes the Glob.AI early access link.

SOURCE Globant