Globe Life Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a new authorization, effective August 15, 2026, to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of common stock in the future under the Company's existing share repurchase program. This authorization was approved by Globe Life's Board of Directors during its regular quarterly board meeting on August 5, 2026, and replaces any previous authorizations.

"This authorization reflects the Board's enduring confidence in Globe Life's ability to create long-term value. Our insurance operations have consistently generated reliable free cash flow for the parent company across varying economic environments. Since launching our repurchase program in 1986, we have returned nearly $11.5 billion to shareholders through buybacks," said Matt Darden, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Frank Svoboda, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Our capital allocation strategy remains disciplined and consistent. We prioritize the full funding of our insurance operations' growth before deploying excess capital. In the absence of more accretive investment opportunities, and subject to prevailing market conditions, we expect to continue returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, in keeping with our commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value."

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.