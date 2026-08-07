Glosshouz Announces First Franchise Location in Denver, Marking Next Phase of Brand Expansion

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glosshouz, a modern spa and medspa concept bringing beauty, medical aesthetics, and wellness together under one roof, is pleased to announce its first franchise location and operating partner, marking a major milestone in the company's strategy to expand the Glosshouz brand.

The new Glosshouz Spa Center will be located at 357 S Bannock St. in Denver, Colorado, and is expected to open later this year. The location will be owned and operated by Nora Alkayali, a financial consultant and investor who will serve as the franchise operating partner.

Hospitality-driven Glosshouz Spa Center High-demand Services - Beauty, Spa, Medspa

The announcement represents an important next step for Glosshouz as the company builds upon a proven business model established at its flagship Colorado location and begins expanding through franchising.

Founded in 2016, Glosshouz has spent a decade developing its multi-service model, membership program, operating systems, and guest experience. Over the past four years, the flagship location has generated approximately $2.5+ million in average annual revenue, demonstrating the strength of the concept and providing the foundation for the company's franchise expansion strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Nora as our first franchise operating partner," said Loni Le Van-Etter, Founder of Glosshouz. "Her financial expertise and business acumen, combined with a strong commitment to operational excellence, make her an ideal partner as we grow the brand. The new location represents the beginning of our broader vision to bring the Glosshouz experience to new markets."

Glosshouz was designed around a differentiated approach to the traditional spa and medspa market: combining a broad range of beauty, medical aesthetic, spa, and wellness services within one hospitality-focused destination. Its successful BFF Savings Program™ membership-driven model is designed to encourage recurring visits, strengthen long-term customer relationships, and give guests convenient access to multiple categories of self-care through a single trusted brand.

The Denver location will offer Glosshouz's signature mix of spa, beauty, medical aesthetic, and wellness services, supported by the brand's established operating systems, training, service protocols, marketing resources, technology, and membership model.

"I was drawn to Glosshouz because of its unique positioning at the intersection of beauty and wellness, backed by a strong and proven business model," said Nora Alkayali. "I'm excited to bring this concept to Denver and to build a brand that delivers a great client experience, while meeting the community's growing demand for high quality self-care services."

The new Denver location is intended to be the first step in a broader franchise expansion strategy focused on identifying qualified operating partners and developing Glosshouz locations in attractive markets.

The franchise platform is designed to replicate the systems and customer experience developed over the past decade while allowing Glosshouz to expand efficiently through locally invested operating partners. The model combines multiple consumer self-care categories, recurring membership relationships, professional services, and centralized brand and operational support.

"This is much bigger than opening a second location," Le Van-Etter said. "It is the beginning of the next chapter for Glosshouz. We have spent years developing the brand, systems, membership model, service mix, and guest experience. We now have a platform that can be successfully replicated with the right operating partners."

About Glosshouz

Glosshouz is a modern spa and medspa brand offering a comprehensive range of beauty, medical aesthetic, spa, and wellness services in a hospitality-driven environment. Founded in Colorado in 2016, Glosshouz has built its business around a diversified service offering, membership-based customer model, expert care, and an elevated guest experience. With its flagship location generating approximately $2.5+ million in average annual revenue over the past four years, the company is now expanding through franchising with a vision to build a scalable national spa and medspa brand.

Media Contact

Glosshouz USA, LLC

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303-459-4210

Website: www.glosshouz.com

Franchise Opportunities

Glosshouz is actively seeking qualified franchise partners interested in bringing the brand's all-in-one beauty, spa, medspa, and wellness experience to new markets. To learn more about available territories and Glosshouz franchise opportunities, visit franchise.glosshouz.com or contact [email protected], 720-439-3600.

SOURCE Glosshouz USA