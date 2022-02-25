Glue Laminated Beams Market Segmented by Application and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

The Glue laminated beams market research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The glue laminated beams market is poised to grow by 1.51 billion feet3 from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.28% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report of Glue Laminated Beams Market in MINUTES.

The glue laminated beams market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Top Key players of Glue Laminated Beams Market covered as:

Binderholz GmbH

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Co. Inc.

Canfor Corp.

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Mayr Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Setra Group AB

Stora Enso Oyj

STRUCTURAL WOOD SYSTEMS

The glue laminated beams market will be affected by the uncertainties in construction projects. Apart from this, another market trend driving the growth of the glue laminated beams market is the increase in strategic collaborations among industry players.

Vendors are turning to M&A and strategic alliances to expand their market reach and client base as end-user demand for glulam beams grows. These vendor strategic alliances and partnerships are assisting them in improving their operations and expanding their geographic reach.

As a result, such actions will propel the worldwide glue-laminated beams market forward over the forecast period. In addition, Superior properties of glue-laminated beams will aid in market growth along with rising demand from APAC and the use for repair and rehabilitation applications over the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

With 30% of the growth originating from Europe, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2022-2026. In Europe, the UK and Germany are the key markets for glue laminated beams. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. Glue laminated beams market expansion in Europe would be aided by the rising regional building and construction sector throughout the forecast period.

Key Glue Laminated Beams Market Segmentation

Glue Laminated Beams Market Split by Application

Residential



Commercial



Others

Glue Laminated Beams Market Split by Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Glue laminated beams market share will expand significantly in the residential category throughout the forecast period. Glulam beams, such as door headers, floor beams, and support columns, are utilized in exposed installations for architectural aesthetic and hidden structural uses. They are utilized in residential buildings because they are less expensive than other materials such as steel. When compared to similar-sized dimensional timber, they provide superior strength and stiffness. They have good dimensional stability and are resistant to swelling and cupping. As a result, the widespread usage of glulam beams in residential construction will propel market expansion over the forecast period.

Glue Laminated Beams Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2022-2026 1.51 bn ft3 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and STRUCTURAL WOOD SYSTEMS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

