GMJ Technologies Appoints Carol Berry, MBA as New Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GMJ Technologies (GMJ), a life sciences tools company focused on revolutionizing the workflows of protein-based biologics testing and proteomics with a novel technology powered by capillary electrophoresis and incorporating optical-electrospray ionization that is inter-faceable to any mass spectrometer (CE-OptoESI-MS), today announced the appointment of Carol Berry as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Carol will succeed Tosin Dada, PhD, Founder of GMJ Technologies, who will remain as President and Chief Technology Officer.

Ms. Berry brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences and biotech industry, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Caprion Bioscience (now known as CellCarta). During her tenure there, she consistently delivered double digit revenue growth over nine years and positioned Caprion/CellCarta as a leader in the specialty contract research laboratory sector.

"I am thrilled to be joining GMJ Technologies and working with the team to bring its revolutionary technology to the market filling an unmet need for Biologics testing, proteomic research, and several other applications," said Carol Berry. In her new role, she will oversee defining the company's long-term vision, goals and strategic initiatives while communicating with investors, the board, and the public on behalf of the company. She will also lead the Company's funding strategies, partnerships, market expansion, and industry compliance.

"I'm truly delighted to welcome Carol to this leadership role at GMJ. She brings a strong track record of leadership and a clear passion for innovation, and I'm excited to work alongside her as we bring our novel CE-OptoESI-MS technology to the life sciences industry and expand its impact across a wide range of applications," said Tosin Dada, Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer at GMJ.

About GMJ Technologies

GMJ is a Seattle-based company developing a complete solution to revolutionize the proteomics and protein drugs analytical workflows with novel technologies that provide fast, detailed, and reliable protein analysis in various stages of research, developments and manufacturing. Our unique technology combines a world-first capillary electrophoresis platform with a novel optical-electrospray ionization interface for multiple life science applications. GMJ's solutions address bottlenecks that significantly limit the use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectrometry and its penetration into research, clinical, industrial, and high-throughput environments.

For more information about GMJ and to read Carol Berry's full biography, please visit http://gmjtechs.com

Media Contact:

Name: Tosin Dada

Phone: (435)-764-7464

Email: [email protected]

https://gmjtechs.com

SOURCE GMJ Technologies