GMP Biologics Market to Reach US$98.2 Bn by 2033 Accelerates with Biopharmaceutical Innovation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GMP biologics market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 52.7 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 98.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, cell and gene therapies, and biosimilars, alongside increasing outsourcing of biologics manufacturing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Continuous advances in single-use bioprocessing, automation, continuous manufacturing, and digital quality management systems are enabling manufacturers to improve production efficiency while maintaining strict compliance with FDA, EMA, and other global GMP standards.

Monoclonal Antibodies Lead the Market While Cell and Gene Therapies Drive the Next Wave of GMP Manufacturing Growth

Monoclonal antibodies remain the largest product type in the GMP biologics market, accounting for approximately 42% of global revenues. The segment continues to benefit from sustained demand for blockbuster biologic therapies treating oncology, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory diseases. Commercial success of products such as Keytruda, Dupixent, and other high-value biologics continues to generate substantial manufacturing requirements, while growing adoption of bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and next-generation antibody platforms is expanding the need for sophisticated GMP production capabilities.

Cell and gene therapies are projected to be the fastest-growing product segment through 2033. Increasing clinical activity, accelerating regulatory approvals, and expanding commercialization of advanced therapies are driving unprecedented investment in specialized GMP manufacturing infrastructure. Unlike conventional biologics, cell and gene therapies require dedicated viral vector production, highly controlled cleanroom environments, and specialized manufacturing expertise, creating sustained demand for premium GMP manufacturing services. The shortage of qualified manufacturing capacity remains one of the defining characteristics of this segment.

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Advanced Therapies Are Reshaping Global GMP Manufacturing Investment

The rapid expansion of biologics research pipelines is transforming manufacturing priorities across the pharmaceutical industry. Thousands of biologic candidates currently progressing through clinical development require scalable GMP production from early clinical studies through commercial launch. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly prioritize innovation over facility ownership, outsourcing has become a preferred manufacturing strategy that enables greater flexibility while reducing capital expenditure.

At the same time, advances in automation, continuous bioprocessing, digital manufacturing platforms, and single-use technologies are improving manufacturing productivity while reducing contamination risks and accelerating production timelines. These innovations allow manufacturers to respond more efficiently to increasing demand for personalized medicines, biosimilars, and advanced biologic therapies.

Cell and gene therapies are also redefining long-term manufacturing requirements. Unlike traditional biologics, these therapies demand smaller but significantly more specialized manufacturing batches, requiring highly trained personnel, complex quality systems, and advanced process validation capabilities. Companies capable of delivering flexible, GMP-compliant manufacturing solutions across multiple biologic modalities are expected to strengthen their competitive position as commercialization activity accelerates.

North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Manufacturing Hub

North America is expected to account for approximately 38% of the global GMP biologics market, making it the largest regional market.

Its leadership is supported by the world's largest biopharmaceutical research ecosystem, strong FDA regulatory framework, substantial pharmaceutical R&D investment, and the presence of leading biologics developers and CDMOs. Major companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, KBI Biopharma, and numerous biotechnology innovators continue expanding manufacturing capacity to support a growing pipeline of biologic therapies. Extensive biologics research activity, strong venture capital investment, and accelerated regulatory pathways further reinforce North America's leadership in commercial biologics manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2033, supported by aggressive capacity expansion across multiple countries.

South Korea continues strengthening its leadership through Samsung Biologics' world-scale manufacturing campus, while China is expanding global CDMO capabilities through companies such as WuXi Biologics. India is rapidly increasing biologics manufacturing capacity through its strong biosimilar industry and government-backed pharmaceutical manufacturing initiatives. Singapore and Japan continue attracting multinational biologics investments through advanced manufacturing infrastructure, skilled workforces, and internationally recognized GMP compliance standards.

The combination of competitive production costs, expanding regulatory acceptance, significant government investment, and rapidly growing domestic biologics industries positions Asia Pacific as one of the most important long-term growth regions for GMP biologics manufacturing.

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Key Highlight: Samsung Biologics' All-Cash Acquisition Offer for PolyPeptide Group in 2026

A standout development in the GMP biologics market was Samsung Biologics' announcement of an all-cash public tender offer to acquire PolyPeptide Group AG, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The offer values PolyPeptide at approximately CHF 1.46 billion, with Samsung offering CHF 44.31 per share for 100% of the company's fully diluted share capital. The transaction is intended to strengthen Samsung Biologics' capabilities in peptide manufacturing and support its long-term multi-modality growth strategy.

The proposed acquisition expands Samsung Biologics' manufacturing network across the United States, Europe, and India by adding PolyPeptide's global production footprint and peptide manufacturing expertise. According to Samsung Biologics, the acquisition broadens its service portfolio beyond existing biologics manufacturing into peptide-based therapeutics, including rapidly growing GLP-1 therapies for obesity and diabetes.

The acquisition reflects the increasing strategic importance of peptide manufacturing within the GMP biologics market as demand for next-generation therapeutics continues to grow. Samsung Biologics stated that the investment will enhance its manufacturing portfolio, geographic reach, and production capabilities while reinforcing its position as a global CDMO offering multiple therapeutic modalities. The tender offer is expected to launch by the end of August 2026 and close by the end of the year, subject to shareholder acceptance and regulatory approvals.

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Key Highlights

The global GMP biologics market is projected to grow from US$ 52.7 billion in 2026 to US$ 98.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

North America is expected to lead the global market with approximately 38% share, supported by a strong biopharmaceutical ecosystem and advanced GMP manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, driven by large-scale CDMO capacity expansions, biosimilar production, and government-backed biomanufacturing initiatives.

Monoclonal antibodies will remain the dominant product segment, accounting for approximately 42% of global revenues.

Cell and gene therapies are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment through 2033, fueled by expanding clinical pipelines and significant investments in specialized GMP manufacturing capacity.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Lonza Group, Samsung Biologics, WuXi Biologics, Catalent, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Lonza Group continues expanding its biologics manufacturing network while strengthening cell and gene therapy production capabilities through investments in advanced GMP infrastructure.

Samsung Biologics is increasing manufacturing capacity at its Songdo campus to support rising global demand for commercial biologics and contract manufacturing services.

WuXi Biologics continues expanding its international CDMO network across Asia and Europe, providing integrated biologics development and commercial manufacturing solutions.

Catalent is investing in biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish capabilities, and advanced therapy production to strengthen its global outsourcing portfolio.

Overall, leading companies are prioritizing large-scale capacity expansion, advanced manufacturing technologies, strategic partnerships, and regulatory-compliant infrastructure to meet rapidly growing global demand for biologics manufacturing services.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Cell & Gene Therapies

By Application

Cancer (Oncology)

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Rare Diseases

By End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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