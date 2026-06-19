GO Airport Shuttle's John McCarthy Receives AGTA Lifetime Service Award

CHICAGO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle (GOWithUs.com) announced that John McCarthy, President, The GO Group, its parent company, was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Service Award by the Airport Ground Transportation Association (AGTA), recognizing an extraordinary 53-year career dedicated to advancing airport ground transportation.

L-R: John Groden, President, AGTA; John McCarthy, President, GO Airport Shuttle and Ray Mundy, AGAT Senior Advisor GO Airport Shuttle offers a fleet of vehicles for groups of any size

The award was presented during the AGTA Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, honoring McCarthy's contributions to the industry from 1973 through 2026. Widely respected as one of the industry's most influential leaders, McCarthy has played a pivotal role in transforming airport transportation from a collection of regional operators into a connected, technology-enabled global network serving millions of travelers.

"For more than five decades, John has championed innovation, collaboration, and professionalism across our industry. said John Groden, President of AGTA. "His leadership has helped operators adapt to changing traveler expectations while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and service. His influence will continue to shape the future of our industry for years to come."

As a driving force behind GO Airport Shuttle and The GO Group, LLC, McCarthy helped build one of North America's largest airport transportation networks. Under his leadership, the organization expanded from a collection of independent operators into a globally recognized brand serving more than 85 locations worldwide.

Since 1972, McCarthy has also has served as CEO/President of Continental Air Transport Company, which owned and operated Chicago-based GO Airport Express.

"John's vision helped create the GO Airport Shuttle network we know today, and his influence can be seen in every ride we provide and every market we serve," said Paul Seeger, Executive Director, The GO Group and Executive Vice President of New York-based Twin America.

McCarthy credited the many colleagues, operators, and industry partners who have shared the journey.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said McCarthy. "Over the years, I've had the privilege of working alongside dedicated professionals. Together, we've helped our industry evolve and grow, and I'm grateful to AGTA and my peers for this recognition."

The GO Airport Shuttle network traces it roots back to GroundNet, an association of airport transportation companies founded in 1993 to promote collaboration, technology sharing, and industry best practices. In 2007, The GO Group, LLC launched the GO Airport Shuttle brand, creating a unified global network that combines local expertise with centralized reservations, dispatch technology, and customer support.

Today, GO Airport Shuttle provides travelers with a comprehensive selection of transportation solutions, including shared rides, private airport transfers, executive and luxury vehicles, group transportation, charter services, and hourly transportation options.

About GO Airport Shuttle / The GO Group, LLC

The GO Group, LLC, doing business as GO Airport Shuttle, is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charter transportation, and airport transfer services across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Australia, and England. Through a network of locally owned and operated transportation companies, GO Airport Shuttle combines regional expertise with global reach to deliver safe, reliable, and convenient transportation solutions for travelers worldwide. For more information, visit GOwithUs.com.

About the Airport Ground Transportation Association (AGTA)

The Airport Ground Transportation Association is the leading trade association representing ground transportation operators, suppliers, and related businesses serving airports throughout North America and beyond. AGTA promotes excellence, safety, innovation, and professionalism throughout the airport ground transportation industry.

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Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

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SOURCE The GO Group, LLC