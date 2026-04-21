Goji Labs Named Among Clutch's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2026

Goji Labs has been named a 2026 Clutch 100 Award winner in recognition of its growth and client impact across digital product development.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital product agency Goji Labs has been named a 2026 Clutch 100 Award winner, placing it among the fastest-growing companies recognized by Clutch in its most competitive category.

The annual Clutch 100 list highlights firms that demonstrate sustained growth and strong client performance across global markets. This year's recognition reflects Goji Labs' continued expansion and its track record of delivering digital products that scale with client needs.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Clutch 100 Award winner for 2026," said David Barlev, co-founder and CEO of Goji Labs.

"This is the most competitive award on Clutch, and being included alongside such a strong group of fast-growing companies makes it especially meaningful."

Founded more than a decade ago, Goji Labs works with organizations to turn complex challenges into intuitive digital products across strategy, design, and development.

The company has launched over 500 products used by more than 25 million people worldwide, supporting clients that have collectively raised over $1 billion in funding.

Its work spans 20 industries, with projects delivered across more than 14 countries.

The recognition places Goji Labs among a select group of companies identified for their growth and client impact in 2026.

Clutch evaluates honorees based on verified client reviews, market presence, and demonstrated ability to deliver results, making the Clutch 100 its most competitive annual ranking.

For a closer look at Goji Labs' client work and verified reviews, visit its Clutch profile.

About Goji Labs

Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency in Los Angeles. We help leading brands turn complex challenges into intuitive products through strategy, design, and development, launching over 500 products and enabling $1B+ in funding so far.

About Clutch

Clutch is a global B2B marketplace that connects businesses with vetted service providers through verified client reviews, research, and performance data, helping buyers evaluate and select partners across industries and regions.

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SOURCE Goji Labs