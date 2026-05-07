Goldberg Sager & Associates Recognized With Avvo Excellent Rating and Dual Martindale-Hubbell Distinctions

Brooklyn firm earns recognition from clients, peers, and one of the legal industry's most widely used attorney rating platforms.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldberg Sager & Associates has received three notable distinctions from some of the legal profession's most recognized rating organizations: an Avvo Excellent rating and both the Peer Reviewed and Client Reviewed badges from Martindale-Hubbell. To learn more about the firm's services and its award-winning team, please visit https://attorneynow.com/

"We're not just another law firm," said Marcel A. Sager, Managing Partner. "We are a law firm with 34 years of experience that will give you the attention and the results that you need. By assisting people with matters relating to personal injuries, family law, estate planning, and other important concerns, the firm has become a trusted advocate for a diverse group of clients."

What the Martindale-Hubbell Awards Mean

The three awards come from different evaluators measuring different things, which is what makes receiving all three meaningful:

Avvo Excellent Rating (8.0–8.9 ): Avvo's rating system draws on a lawyer's full professional profile, years licensed, work history, education, peer endorsements, association memberships, awards, and published legal work, alongside data collected directly from state bar associations and other licensing bodies. An Excellent rating places an attorney among a select tier on a platform used by millions of people searching for legal help each year.

): Avvo's rating system draws on a lawyer's full professional profile, years licensed, work history, education, peer endorsements, association memberships, awards, and published legal work, alongside data collected directly from state bar associations and other licensing bodies. An Excellent rating places an attorney among a select tier on a platform used by millions of people searching for legal help each year. Martindale-Hubbell Peer Reviewed : This badge reflects evaluations submitted by fellow attorneys and judges, assessing legal knowledge, communication, and professional ethics. It signals that colleagues who have seen the firm's work up close endorse its standing in the legal community.

: This badge reflects evaluations submitted by fellow attorneys and judges, assessing legal knowledge, communication, and professional ethics. It signals that colleagues who have seen the firm's work up close endorse its standing in the legal community. Martindale-Hubbell Client Reviewed : Separate from the peer evaluation, this badge is earned through verified reviews submitted by actual clients. It reflects whether people who hired the firm felt well-served, a distinction that no amount of peer goodwill can substitute for.

Commitment to Client Advocacy

These accolades reflect Goldberg Sager & Associates' strong record of results representing clients in negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and trial proceedings across New York. The firm's attorneys have assisted thousands of individuals with complex family law issues, including contested and uncontested divorces, child custody and visitation, division of marital property, and spousal and child support. Their expertise extends to adoptions, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, paternity matters, and various Family Court proceedings.

The firm's consistent receipt of such high-level recognition from both clients and peers affirms its position as a leading legal practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate legal support. Goldberg Sager & Associates remains focused on upholding the highest standards of the legal profession and ensuring that every client receives diligent and effective representation.

Goldberg Sager & Associates is a Brooklyn-based law firm delivering assertive, compassionate, and cost-effective legal representation to clients across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. With more than 70 years of combined experience, the firm's multilingual team of attorneys and support staff provides immediate, personalized attention across a broad range of practice areas, including personal injury, medical malpractice, divorce and family law, estate planning, elder law, real estate, bankruptcy, and traffic violations. The firm's mission is simple: every client deserves aggressive professional representation, reasonable fees, and compassionate guidance at every stage of the legal process. Client services are available 24/7. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://attorneynow.com/.

SOURCE Goldberg Sager & Associates