Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Finds Her Perfect Match: Fit Club

Joan Vassos Takes Equity Stake in Potomac's 15-Minute Fitness Studio

POTOMAC, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joan Vassos, the beloved Golden Bachelorette and Montgomery County, Maryland native, has found her perfect match: Fit Club. The Potomac-based fitness innovator is thrilled to announce that Joan has joined as a strategic partner and equity owner, bringing her passion for wellness and her powerhouse community presence to the DMV's most talked-about workout.

Joan Vassos partners with Fit Club

Fit Club's science-backed resistance training delivers a complete, full-body workout in just 15 minutes, with no fluff, no filler, and no two-hour gym commitment. Using state-of-the-art resistance machines guided by certified personal trainers, the method is designed to build strength, preserve muscle, boost metabolism, and support healthy aging, in a safer, efficient and effective way.

For Joan, this partnership is personal. A passionate advocate for healthy, active living, she immediately connected with Fit Club's philosophy that fitness should be smart, sustainable, and fit into your real life.

"Fit Club is exactly the kind of training I've been looking for and I'm so excited for this partnership," said Joan Vassos. "Together, we'll inspire our community to embrace a smarter, faster way to work out, and prove that 15 minutes can change everything."

Joan will lead promotional campaigns, social media activations, and the development of new programs, all focused on building a vibrant, results-driven community at Fit Club's flagship Potomac location and beyond.

"Joan doesn't just represent what Fit Club stands for, she lives it," said Jesse Leone, Founder of Fit Club. "Her authenticity and deep roots in this community make her the ideal partner as we grow across the DMV and beyond."

You're invited! Join Joan and the Fit Club team for a special launch celebration on April 26, 2026, from 2-5pm at 9812 Falls Road, Suite 120, Potomac, MD. Test out the equipment, meet the team, and see what all the buzz is about. Spots are limited, visit fitclubdmv.com to sign up.

About Fit Club

Fit Club LLC redefines personal training with science-backed, 15-minute full-body resistance workouts guided by certified trainers. Located in Potomac, Maryland, Fit Club is built for people who want real, sustainable results, faster. Due to the exclusive, one-on-one nature of the training, memberships are limited. Fit Club's Potomac flagship is the first of multiple planned locations in the DMV-area and beyond. For more details, visit fitclubdmv.com or follow us @fitclubdmv.

Media Contact:

Tanya Leyderman

[email protected]

240.342.4637

SOURCE Fit Club