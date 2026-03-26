Golden Eagle Strategies Releases first Hypergrowth Trend Report, Advancing Hypergrowth Stocks as a Distinct Asset Class

Firm reinforces role as a pioneer and authority in Hypergrowth Investing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Eagle Strategies, LLC today announced the release of its first Hypergrowth Trend Report, further establishing the firm as an authority and pioneer in Hypergrowth Investing.

"Hypergrowth" first entered the mainstream in a 2008 Harvard Business Review article that spotlighted a new breed of companies scaling revenues at unprecedented rates—companies like Google and Apple during their early rise. The idea gained further traction in 2016, when the World Economic Forum formally defined hypergrowth companies as those achieving sustained annual revenue growth above 40%.

Since then, Golden Eagle has focused on turning that concept into a defined investment category. Over the past 15 years, the firm has analyzed approximately 250,000 stock periods from the U.S. listed equity universe, building what it believes is one of the most comprehensive datasets on Hypergrowth Stock performance from 2010 to present.

Its findings point to a clear pattern: hypergrowth is not limited to one sector. It moves. Recently, from technology to energy to materials - leadership shifts as macroeconomic forces, innovation, and capital flows evolve—making hypergrowth a dynamic, rotational force in the market.

Golden Eagle is also the firm behind the Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (NASDAQ: HYP), reinforcing its leadership in developing investment strategies focused on what we believe is an under-researched and under-owned asset class.

"Hypergrowth is a multi-sector phenomenon that continues to be overlooked as a discrete category," said Marc Zuccaro, Portfolio Manager at Golden Eagle "These companies can emerge across any industry—from AI and software to energy and metals—and are constantly shifting with market conditions."

"We believe many investors are unaware of the potential in Hypergrowth Stocks and remain underrepresented in this powerful asset class," said Robert Zuccaro, CFA, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "Our research has shown that the Hypergrowth Stocks asset class has historically outperformed all other asset classes on an annualized basis between 2009 - 2025."

The firm has also launched InvestingInHypergrowth.com, an educational platform designed to help investors better understand Hypergrowth Investing.

To request a copy of the Hypergrowth Trend Report, contact:

[email protected]

About Golden Eagle Strategies

Golden Eagle Strategies is a boutique Registered Investment Adviser and ETF sponsor that specializes in growth equities. We regard ourselves as stock scientists, always scratching beneath the surface, mining data and running studies in seeking to identify the common threads of top performing stocks in pursuit of superior performance. Over the course of four decades, we have developed new insights that challenge conventional thinking. These counterintuitive findings form the foundation of our differentiated investment approach. Today, we focus on Hypergrowth Stocks – a dynamic and powerful asset class that emerged in 2008 and has since outperformed every major equity category, based upon our research. We currently manage two strategies to help investors gain targeted exposure to Hypergrowth Stocks: a privately managed fund and an ETF (NASDAQ: HYP).

Media Contact

Brynne Zuccaro

[email protected]

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling +1 855-994-4866 or can be found on the website HypergrowthETF.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Fund defines a company as a 'Hypergrowth Stock' if it has year-over-year revenue growth of at least 40% in the latest reported fiscal quarter.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Golden Eagle Strategies