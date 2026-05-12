Golden Harvest Invests Over $300,000 in Local Communities Through Harvest Roots Program

Community investment program gives back to local farming communities in key growing regions

RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Harvest has invested over $300,000 directly in local farming communities through its Harvest Roots program, reinforcing its commitment to providing meaningful localized support and strengthening agriculture throughout the Midwest.

A dedicated community investment program, Harvest Roots supports the organizations, events and causes that matter most across Golden Harvest growing regions. Since its launch in 2025, Harvest Roots has supported 28 community initiatives, representing approximately $300,000 in combined local investments. Golden Harvest is proudly continuing the Harvest Roots program in 2026, expanding its reach to additional growing regions and deepening its commitment to truly showing up for local communities.

The program invests in select Golden Harvest growing regions, funding causes close to home and celebrating farming communities throughout the Midwest — with initiatives chosen at the regional level based on local impact. Efforts the program has supported include donations to local Future Farmers of America chapters, youth sports teams and schools, farm rescue campaigns, food banks and other initiatives that uplift local communities, with supported activities varying by region.

"Harvest Roots is more than giving back; it's about showing up where it matters most — in the places where farmers live and work," said Andy Lee, Head, Golden Harvest. "By investing locally, we're reinforcing our commitment to work together with farmers and deliver trusted, local service that helps create results in and out of the field."

Follow Golden Harvest on Facebook to hear real stories from the communities Harvest Roots serves: facebook.com/GldnHarvest/.

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SOURCE Golden Harvest