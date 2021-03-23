Goldfish Swim School Announces Development Deal with 19-School Agreement

TROY, Mich., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, has announced a signed area development agreement that will bring 19 new schools to Florida, Texas and Virginia. This new agreement contributes to the brand's overall explosive nationwide growth, having closed out 2020 with 19 signed agreements, 14 new school openings, with five more schools projected to open by the end of Q1 2021. Multi-unit signings have played a strategic role in the brand's recent expansion, coming off the heels of three other multi-unit development announcements in Arizona, New York and Texas.

Behind the 19-school development deal is Rockridge Growth Partners. The principals are experienced multi-unit operators in the fitness and quick service restaurant industry who were seeking an opportunity to grow and diversify their portfolio with a leader in the learn-to-swim space.

"When seeking out swim school franchise opportunities, we immediately became attracted to Goldfish Swim School due to its premier status in the industry and number of locations operating across the country," said the leading principal of Rockridge Growth Partners. "As a multi-unit, multi-brand operator, the pandemic shined a light on the tremendous value in having a diversified portfolio to allow for balance and stability. Our team was incredibly impressed with how Goldfish navigated the pandemic by supporting franchisees while continuing to expand its nationwide footprint. With prime real-estate availability and attractive lease options, we are eager to get these locations open as quickly as possible."

Goldfish Swim School credits its ongoing success to be a collective effort of its dedicated franchisees, loyal team members, and exceptional leadership. From passionate co-founders, industry veterans and innovative young minds, Goldfish Swim School's award-winning leadership team is unmatched. Amid the pandemic, the brand opened its milestone 100th school, celebrated one million square feet in open real estate, began piloting new innovations and successfully lobbied for safe reopenings through its Safer. Stronger. Together.™ initiative.

"We are extremely impressed with the level of sophistication and deep industry knowledge of this multi-unit operator group who shares our values and believes in our mission-driven concept," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "The pandemic provided us an opportunity to reevaluate and improve our development strategy as we continue to push forward with new openings and signed agreements. Our model is ideal for multi-unit operators – which represents approximately 70% of our current franchise system – and our Franchise Office team continues to produce the best-in-class support tools as we welcome new ownership groups to the Goldfish family."

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored Goldfish with several recent award wins – ranking No. 11 on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, No. 29 and the top swim school franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500®, named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, while also making an appearance on The Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row. Consistently outranking its competition, Goldfish Swim School continues to prove itself as a top-rated and most established swim school franchise in the space. Its ability to go above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience! to its members is unmatched by its competition and is what drives prospective franchisees to continuously choose Goldfish.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

The company continues to seek qualified and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with 110-plus locations open and over 100 in development across 30 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion across North America.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities/ or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 110 schools open, and an additional 130+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

