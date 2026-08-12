Goldsainte AI, The Social Marketplace for Travel, Launches in More Than 45 Countries and 10 Languages

Amazon Web Services (AWS) backed development of the proof of concept with an undisclosed investment, validating a marketplace where creators inspire trips, certified specialists design them, and travelers book directly

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldsainte AI today announced the launch of the social marketplace for travel, available in more than 45 countries and 10 languages, connecting travelers, travel content creators, and certified travel specialists in one platform.

Travel planning today is fragmented: inspiration on social media, research scattered across saved links, booking somewhere else entirely. Goldsainte AI unifies it through personal storefronts, direct messaging, and a global marketplace of bookable trips — with every payment secured by Stripe.

Travelers describe their dream trip in plain language, and Goldsainte's AI builds a personalized itinerary matched to certified specialists. Trips can be booked instantly or customized start to finish, with group coordination built in.

Travel content creators turn their profile into a storefront: publishing destination guides with an AI writer that writes in their voice, opening brand collaborations, organizing group trips, and sharing marketplace trips through affiliate links — earning a commission on every booking they inspire.

Certified travel specialists — professionals holding recognized industry credentials such as IATA/IATAN or ARC accreditation, The Travel Institute's CTA or CTC designations, or ASTA Verified Travel Adviser status — get everything needed to run a travel business in one place: hire requests, a client pipeline, a storefront, and direct Stripe payments as the sellers of record.

AWS backed the platform's proof of concept with an undisclosed cash investment, helping Goldsainte AI validate its model and scale for global launch.

"Travel is the most social thing we do, but planning it has never reflected that," said Andre C. Powell, Founder and CEO of Goldsainte AI. "On Goldsainte, creators inspire the trip, certified specialists design it by hand, and travelers book directly."

Goldsainte AI is available now at goldsainte.ai, where its web app can be downloaded for any device. Joining is free, and creators and specialists can open storefronts and post unlimited trips at no cost.

About Goldsainte AI

Goldsainte AI is the social marketplace for travel — connecting travelers with creators and independent travel specialists through personal storefronts, direct messaging, and a global marketplace of bookable trips. Learn more at goldsainte.ai.

SOURCE Goldsainte, Inc