Goldwind-powered Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm Phase One Enters Commercial Operation, Marking a Milestone in South Africa's Just Energy Transition

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase of South Africa's largest wind farm cluster has entered commercial operation, marking a tangible step in the country's Just Energy Transition. The Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm Phase one, developed by Seriti Green and powered by 25 Goldwind GWH182-6.2 MW smart turbines, has a total capacity of 155 MW. With a rotor diameter of 183.5 metres, it features the largest rotor diameter among all operational wind projects in South Africa to date.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng, Seriti Resources Group CEO Mike Teke and Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn, Goldwind Deputy Chairman and President Cao Zhigang and Business Vice President Wang Hai, alongside national, provincial and local government officials and community leaders.

The Ummbila complex is designed as an integrated renewable hub comprising 750 MW wind, 150 MW solar PV and 800 MWh energy storage. Following Phase one commissioning, construction of Phases two and three is underway, with full completion targeted for 2027 to establish the cluster as a cornerstone of South Africa's clean energy transition.

President Ramaphosa hailed the project as a pivotal milestone for South Africa's Just Energy Transition and national sustainable development agenda. He commended Goldwind as the wind turbine solution provider behind the project's successful delivery, stating that the landmark facility is steering the country's economy and society toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient path and helping fulfil South Africa's domestic and international sustainability commitments.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng congratulated the project on its milestone success, noting that this undertaking stands as a compelling testament to pragmatic and fruitful China-South Africa bilateral collaboration.

Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, affirmed Goldwind's vital role in the project's success. "Goldwind has been our indispensable long-term partner, and we look forward to deepening cooperation on future project phases," he commented.

During the ceremony, Goldwind and Seriti Green also signed the cooperation agreement for Phase 4, further deepening their long-term strategic partnership.

Speaking at the ceremony, Goldwind Deputy Chairman and President Cao Zhigang thanked the South African government, the Chinese Embassy, Seriti Green and all partners. "Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm Phase One achieving commercial operation ahead of schedule is proof of the trust and open collaboration we have built. This is not just a wind farm - it is a strategic project that delivers reliable power, drives infrastructure investment, creates local jobs and advances community development. We are delivering more than clean energy; we are delivering a long-term commitment rooted in South Africa."

As the first wind project in Mpumalanga Province, the Ummbila complex passed rigorous provincial and national grid connection tests during full-site synchronisation, demonstrating the strong grid adaptability of GWH182-6.2 MW turbines. The units feature customised engineering for the province's high-altitude wind conditions and frequent thunderstorms. Fitted with an intelligent control platform integrating health diagnostics, load adaptation and grid-friendly technologies, it protects both equipment and power grid under extreme weather.

During Phase one construction, more than 1,200 jobs were created; peak employment across full cluster is expected to reach 2,000. The project will generate ~480,000 MWh annually - enough for roughly 500,000 households - and cut some 400,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year. With over 50% of wind-sector roles overlapping coal-sector skills, the project offers a practical pathway for local workers transitioning from fossil fuels.

Goldwind has established a local SCADA monitoring centre and spare-parts hub with 24/7 O&M support, and in 2025 opened a Solution Factory in Cape Town for GWO safety training, drone blade inspection and predictive maintenance.

Since entering Africa in 2010, Goldwind has operated in South Africa for 16 years under its "In Africa, For Africa" commitment. With Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm and other projects, the company's installed capacity in South Africa is set to exceed 2.2 GW by Q2 2027.

Learn more at www.goldwind.com

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