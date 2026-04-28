GolfCourseHome.com Launches COMPARE: A Powerful, New Search Tool for Investigating Up to Three Golf Course Communities at One Time

COMPARE saves time by enabling buyers to submit an inquiry to three communities at once with just one filled-out form, powering faster investigations of more communities

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfCourseHome.com, the leading consumer website for buyers looking to buy a primary home, second home or retirement residence within a world-class golf course community, announces the launch of a powerful, new search tool—COMPARE.

Buyers searching for their ideal golf course community can now compare location, pricing, amenities, golf course designer, real estate products and more of up to three golf communities at one time and submit an inquiry to all three with just one click.

Compare up to three communities on GolfCourseHome.com and inquire with just one form. Save time and easily expand the number of communities to investigate.

The new COMPARE function saves time—no more switching back and forth to survey various communities--and it allows a buyer to investigate and inquire about more communities in less time. For the golf communities featured on GolfCourseHome.com, COMPARE means receiving even more buyer inquiries.

Click to Compare

To compare communities, just click the COMPARE box under the name of any community that appears in any search result and in any state, amenity and location/type lists. Then click CLICK TO COMPARE.

The result is three columns featuring 10 amenities and other key information about each community. Check-marks indicate whether a community has a specific amenity. At the bottom of the screen is a bold link to the inquiry form. Once filled out, one click sends it to all three communities. It's an easy way to evaluate many communities and request more information in a short space of time.

An Active Spring

The introduction of the COMPARE tool is just one aspect of a busy spring for GolfCourseHome.com. More communities are coming online in May, while GolfCourseHome.com was an exhibitor at the Northeast Golf Show in Foxboro, MA, in March for the second year in a row. Seven golf and water view communities were featured at the show where Publisher/Founder David Lott and Hilton Head-area Realtor Laurie Morello distributed brochures to interested show attendees and took buyer information to distribute to participating community sales teams.

About GolfCourseHome.com

GolfCourseHome.com is the internet's leading source of information about golf and water view, master-planned communities. Founded by former Golf Digest writer David Lott in 1995 as a pre-printed insert in INC. Magazine, Golf Course Home migrated to the web in 1999, becoming an instant leader in the generation of real estate sales leads via the internet. WaterViewHome.net was founded two years later for water-view, master-planned communities, creating the

Golf Course Home Network. Now in its 31st year, the Golf Course Home Network, with the addition of 10 more communities in May, features more than 70 world-class communities in 15 states from New England and the East Coast to Florida, Texas, Arizona and Idaho.

For more information, visit GolfCourseHome.com, email [email protected], or call 203-270-9357.

Media contact:

David Lott, Published/Founder

[email protected]

203-270-9357.

SOURCE Golf Course Home Network