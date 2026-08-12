The Florida Google Partner agency says one of the most persuasive voices in a 2026 sales cycle is no longer just a search engine and salesman. It is the buyer's AI assistant, and smart companies are learning to write the question instead of the answer.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google search still carries enormous weight in buying decisions, but a growing share of buyers now run one more step before they spend: they ask their AI assistant. Good At Marketing, a Boynton Beach based Google Partner agency, has put a name on what it says is the logical response to that shift: Verdict Prompting.

Verdict Prompting inverts the traditional pitch. Instead of telling a prospect why they need a product or service, the seller hands the prospect a ready made prompt and invites them to paste it into the AI assistant they already trust, whether that is ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or any other model. The AI, asked a precise technical or commercial question, delivers the verdict in its own voice.

Don't pitch. Hand prospects a ready-made prompt for the AI they already trust and let it deliver the verdict for you. Post this

"People increasingly trust what their AI tells them, often more than any ad, and pretending otherwise is wasted spend," said Donnie Strompf, the agency's founder. "So we stopped fighting it. We write the question, the buyer's own AI writes the answer, and the buyer keeps asking follow up questions long after the pitch is over. The sale happens in a conversation we are not even part of. It works because the claims inside the prompt are true. The AI elaborates on a real problem. It does not invent one."

The technique has one governing rule, the agency says: every claim embedded in the prompt must be accurate, because a modern AI model elaborates on true premises and pushes back on false ones. In this framing, Verdict Prompting rewards companies whose products genuinely survive scrutiny and punishes those whose products do not.

"Ask your AI about your own product first," Strompf said. "If the verdict comes back bad, you do not have a marketing problem. Fix the product, then write the prompt."

The technique was developed inside the company's own portfolio. gocta.ai, the AI lead intake software founded by Strompf, uses a Verdict Prompt inviting prospects to have their AI analyze why embedded iframe forms break paid ad attribution and how native, single line script tools preserve it. Good At Marketing applies the same structure for clients in categories from professional services to ecommerce, alongside proprietary software, exclusive to the agency's clients, that earns them media coverage other businesses have to buy.

"These two things compound," Strompf said. "The earned coverage our software wins for a brand is what the AI reads. The Verdict Prompt is how the buyer asks. Get both right and the most trusted researcher in the world walks your prospect to the conclusion on their own screen."

The company has published the coining publicly on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:share:7491877359973797888/) and has released a free playbook showing business owners how to build a Verdict Prompt for any product, including worked examples across industries, at goodatmarketing.com/verdict-prompting.

About Good At Marketing

Good At Marketing is a Google Partner marketing agency based in Boynton Beach, Florida, founded by Donnie Strompf in 2017. The agency runs performance marketing, search, and media placement programs for businesses across the United States. Learn more at goodatmarketing.com.

About gocta.ai

gocta.ai is an AI operator that sits in front of a business's lead intake. It replaces the standard contact form with an AI form that blocks spam and bots, replies to real leads instantly by email and chat, qualifies them, books meetings, and feeds closed deal outcomes back to Meta and Google Ads. AI is included in every tier and pricing is per verified lead. Learn more at gocta.ai.

Media Contact

Donnie Strompf, Founder, Good At Marketing, [email protected], goodatmarketing.com

SOURCE Good at Marketing