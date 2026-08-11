Good Peels: The Spiked Apple Refresher Worthy of Changing Your Mind

New premium ready-to-drink alcohol beverage, challenging category conventions with a crisp, refreshing-tasting take on a familiar favorite.

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering a rapidly growing ready-to-drink (RTD) category, Good Peels is carving out a differentiated position by reimagining one of the beverage industry's most familiar flavors. While apple-flavored alcoholic beverages have traditionally been associated with fall, Good Peels is bringing apple into summer, proving that familiar doesn't have to mean predictable.

Scott William Winters, finally discovering that he likes "them apples" after trying Good Peels for the first time.

Launching across East Coast markets, Good Peels is introducing a premium ready-to-drink spiked apple refresher that challenges long-held perceptions of what an apple beverage can be. Made with 10 percent real juice and five percent ABV, Good Peels delivers a crisp, refreshing drinking experience designed for today's consumer—one that prioritizes great taste.

Available in both 6-pack and 12-pack formats, Good Peels is available in Albany, NY; Boston, MA; Buffalo/Rochester, NY; Maine; New Hampshire; Rhode Island; Syracuse, NY; and Vermont, with expansion planned across the East Coast and Pacific Northwest.

"Consumers think they already know apple," said Elana Blank, Senior Director Marketing, Beer Innovation & Incubation. "Good Peels exists to prove there's still room to surprise people. We've created a refreshing alcohol beverage that delivers familiar flavor in an entirely unexpected way, giving consumers something new to discover, share, and come back to."

Designed for today's drinking occasions, Good Peels offers everything consumers are looking for in a modern RTD, including:

10% real juice

5% ABV

Crisp apple flavor

no bubbles

no added sugar*

120 calories*

Bringing that idea to life is actor Scott William Winters, whose appearance gives a familiar piece of pop culture an unexpected twist, helping introduce Good Peels in a way that sparks curiosity, conversation and product discovery. His role anchors a broader campaign spanning OLV, social and additional creator partnerships, all designed to turn skepticism into fandom through authentic first impressions and shared discovery.

"Finding the Good" is the strategic platform behind the Good Peels brand, built on the belief that challenging assumptions leads to unexpected discoveries. It serves as the foundation for all brand storytelling, encouraging consumers to look beyond first impressions, rethink what's familiar and uncover the good wherever they find it.

Good Peels is available now for a suggested retail price of US$9.99 for a 6-pack and US$17.99 for a 12-pack (pricing may vary by retailer).

*sweetened with sucralose

*Per 12 fl. oz. - Average Analysis: Calories 120, Carbs 7.0g, Protein 0.0g, Fat 0.0g.

About Good Peels

Good Peels is a premium ready-to-drink spiked apple refresher made with 10 per cent real juice and five per cent ABV. With crisp apple flavor, no bubbles, no added sugar and 120 calories*, Good Peels delivers a refreshing alternative to traditional ready-to-drink beverages. Available in 6-pack and 12-pack formats across in the North East and Pacific Northwest, Good Peels is redefining expectations around apple by proving it's a flavor worth enjoying well beyond fall.

*sweetened with sucralose

*Per 12 fl. oz. - Average Analysis: Calories 120, Carbs 7.0g, Protein 0.0g, Fat 0.0g.

About Courage

Creative shop Courage has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada's history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC, and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency's guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.

SOURCE Good Peels