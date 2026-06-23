GoodBelly Launches New Protein + Probiotics Smoothies, a Dairy-Free Alternative to Kefir

New refrigerated smoothies combine 11g of plant-based protein and 1 billion CFUs of probiotics per serving in three craveable fruit flavors

BOULDER, Colo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBelly, the gut-loving brand known for making digestive wellness delicious and approachable, today announced the launch of its new Protein + Probiotics Smoothies, a dairy-free alternative to traditional kefir that combines gut health support and plant-based protein in one refreshing, fruit-forward drink.

GoodBelly Launches New Protein + Probiotics Smoothies

Available in Blueberry, Peach, and Strawberry, each smoothie delivers 11 grams of protein — 10% more than the top-selling kefir brand — and 1 billion CFUs of probiotics per 8-ounce serving, providing consumers with a convenient and delicious way to support both their gut health and daily protein goals. Packaged in a 32-ounce multi-serve bottle, each smoothie contains four servings and is completely dairy-free.

As consumers increasingly seek foods and beverages that do more, protein and gut health have emerged as two of the fastest-growing wellness priorities. According to the Numerator Protein Trends Report (Sept. 2025), 78% of shoppers say it's important to meet their daily protein goals, and breakfast is the #1 protein occasion of the day. GoodBelly's new Protein + Probiotics Smoothies answer that demand in a format that's approachable and packed with real fruit flavor.

"Consumers are actively looking for ways to add more protein to their daily routines, but many options can feel heavy, overly functional, or compromise on taste," said Marc Seguin, CEO of GoodBelly. "We saw an opportunity to create something uniquely GoodBelly—a delicious, fruit-forward smoothie that combines plant-based protein and probiotics in a dairy-free format people will genuinely enjoy drinking. It's a natural evolution of our mission to make gut health simple, accessible, and enjoyable."

The launch expands GoodBelly's gut-health-focused portfolio with a new refrigerated smoothie option for consumers seeking a dairy-free alternative to traditional kefirs, intentionally located in the dairy aisle alongside kefir and drinkable yogurt. Smooth, fruit-forward, and easy to enjoy by the glass, GoodBelly Protein + Probiotics Smoothies are designed to fit naturally into everyday routines.

GoodBelly Protein + Probiotics Smoothies will begin shipping in June and will be available at select retailers including Giant Food, FreshDirect, Save Mart, Raley's, The Fresh Market, Nugget Markets, and Market of Choice, with additional retail expansion planned throughout 2026. Find them in the dairy aisle.

About NextFoods

NextFoods is redefining whole-body health with science-backed, natural nutrition designed for everyday performance. As the parent company of Cheribundi and GoodBelly, NextFoods delivers innovative functional food and beverage solutions that support gut health, recovery, and sleep. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, the company's brands are trusted by elite athletes and health-conscious consumers alike and are available in more than 20,000 retailers nationwide and online. Learn more at cheribundi.com and goodbelly.com.

Media Contact

Lella Rafferty

CMO, NextFoods

516-316-4201

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodBelly