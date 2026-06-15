Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Celebrates Third Graduating Class from Excel Center, Baltimore's Tuition-Free Adult High School

After Decades of Addiction, Baltimore Woman Reclaims Her Future as Program's 100th Graduate

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago, Danielle Clubb was fighting to overcome addiction and rebuild relationships with her children. On June 26, she will walk across the stage as the 100th graduate of the Baltimore Excel Center, earning her high school diploma and taking the next step toward a career helping others find recovery.

Danielle is among the graduates being honored during the Baltimore Excel Center's third commencement ceremony on Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the University of Maryland Baltimore's SMC Campus Center. The tuition-free adult high school, operated by Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, provides adults with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma while gaining workforce credentials and support services that help remove barriers to success.

For Danielle, the diploma represents far more than an educational milestone.

After leaving school at 17, she spent decades battling addiction before getting sober in July 2023. Determined to rebuild her life, she enrolled at the Excel Center in February 2024 while balancing recovery, parenting responsibilities, and the challenges of returning to the classroom after nearly three decades away from school. Along the way, she regained custody of her children, rebuilt family relationships, and discovered a new purpose.

On the same week she graduates, Danielle will begin training to become a Peer Recovery Specialist, a role that will allow her to help others struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.

"I wanted my life back," said Clubb. "I wanted to get my kids back, go back to school, and prove to myself that I could do it. Now I'm graduating, and I'm preparing for a career helping people who are facing the same challenges I once faced."

This year's commencement marks a historic milestone for the Baltimore Excel Center as Danielle becomes the program's 100th graduate.

"Reaching 100 graduates is an incredible achievement, but what makes this milestone truly meaningful are the stories behind each diploma," said Lisa Rusyniak, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "Danielle's journey reflects the resilience, determination, and courage we see in so many of our students. She transformed her life through education and is now preparing to help others do the same. That is exactly the kind of impact the Excel Center was created to achieve."

Created to address a critical gap in Baltimore's education system—where more than 80,000 residents lack a high school diploma—the Excel Center provides adult learners with the tools, support, and opportunities to rewrite their futures. Students at the Excel Center range in age from their 20s to their 80s and include parents, workers, and community members who returned to the classroom to finish what they started.

More than an academic program, the Excel Center offers wraparound support such as free on-site childcare, career coaching, transportation assistance, and the opportunity to earn workforce certifications in high-demand fields. These resources make it possible for students to balance education with jobs, families, and life's challenges. In Maryland, earning a high school diploma can significantly increase earning potential and open doors to stable employment, career advancement, and higher education opportunities.

Joining the Excel Center graduates will be participants from Goodwill's Workforce Development Skills Training Programs who have completed specialized training designed to prepare them for careers in high-demand industries. Together, these achievements reflect Goodwill's mission of equipping individuals with both the education and job skills needed to build brighter futures.

EVENT DETAILS

Who: Baltimore Excel Center Graduates + Goodwill Workforce Development Skills Training Program Graduates

Baltimore Excel Center Graduates + Goodwill Workforce Development Skills Training Program Graduates When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET Where: University of Maryland Baltimore: SMC Campus Center Elm Rooms (208/210), 621 W. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Many of this year's graduates balanced full-time jobs, parenting responsibilities, and other life challenges while completing their studies. Their determination reflects the Excel Center's mission: to break down barriers to education and empower adults to succeed in college, careers, and life.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. prepares people to secure and retain employment and build successful independent lives. Goodwill annually provides services to more than 58,000 people in need of assistance because of physical, mental, or other social barriers and places approximately 2,500 into jobs—giving them "Not a charity, but a chance." For more information, visit https://goodwillches.org.

About Goodwill Excel Center

The Goodwill Excel Center is a unique, tuition-free adult high schools that award industry-recognized certifications and high school diplomas—not GEDs—to adult learners. Through a supportive and flexible learning environment, the Excel Center helps adults earn the credentials they need to advance their education, careers, and quality of life. For more information about the Baltimore Excel Center, visit https://excelcentermd.org.

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On The Marc Media

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SOURCE Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake