Google Opens New Nonprofit Venue in the Heart of Downtown Austin

As part of Google's newest Austin Office, Google.org Nonprofit Venue reflects Google's continued local investment

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google is opening its new downtown Austin Sail Tower office as a vibrant hub for nonprofits, completely free of charge. At today's launch event, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and community leaders joined Google executives to unveil the vibrant space and demonstrate the creative ways nonprofits can leverage this unique opportunity.

The Google.org nonprofit venue reflects Google's longstanding investment in Austin and expands the community role of Sail Tower. Opened last year, Sail Tower marked another milestone in Google's more than 20 years in Texas.

Google's New Austin Nonprofit Venue

"Google has been an active part of Austin's growth for nearly two decades, and this new Google.org venue takes Google's commitment to a new level," said Mayor Watson. "Spaces like this are absolutely vital for Austin's nonprofit community. They provide a place for organizations to collaborate, innovate and serve our city in new ways. When good neighbors and partners like Google open doors to our local visionaries, they're not just offering a physical space, they're strengthening the fabric of Austin and helping our community thrive."

To include the Austin community in the unveiling celebration, Google hosted a free, in-person "Make AI Work for You" workshop for local nonprofits and small businesses. The interactive session is designed to help small business owners and nonprofit leaders harness the power of AI to grow and streamline their operations. Through hands-on coaching from a Google trainer, attendees learned how to apply AI to solve challenges that matter most to their businesses and organization from writing effective prompts to brainstorming business solutions to delegating repetitive tasks using Google's suite of AI tools. Because nonprofits and small businesses are so essential to our communities and our economy, Google also offers virtual trainings and resources for nonprofits and small businesses, at no cost.

A New Hub for Austin Nonprofits

Sail Tower is now also open for Austin metro area nonprofits, providing free access to a versatile space that can support a variety of gatherings. During the event, Google also announced that Austin Community Foundation (ACF), Central Texas' trusted partner in philanthropy for nearly 50 years, will work alongside Google to enable local organizations to access the space.

"Google has been a long-standing supporter of our nonprofit ecosystem in Central Texas, and ACF is proud to support that work," said Meagan Longley, Chief Impact Officer at Austin Community Foundation. "This new venue gives nonprofits access to a technology-rich space in the heart of Austin at no cost – building the capacity of our nonprofit leaders to convene, celebrate, and problem-solve."

The ground floor venue at Sail Tower is available for local nonprofit programming – eligible organizations can book the space for workshops, classes, meetings, and events. It can accommodate up to 143 people, and it's fully equipped with high-speed Wi Fi, A/V capabilities, event supplies and other amenities. Learn more.

A New Texas-Inspired Workspace for Austin Googlers

Located along Lady Bird Lake, Sail Tower features abundant natural light, outdoor terraces with native Texas plants and interiors inspired by landscapes across the state, including the desert wildflowers of Big Bend, the hiking trails of the Hill Country and the thunderstorms of Marfa.

Local artwork and flexible workspaces were designed to reflect Austin while supporting innovation, collaboration, and enabling Googlers to do their best work.

"With this new Google.org venue, Google is opening our doors at Sail Tower to community organizations and marking the next chapter of our long-term investment in Austin and the state of Texas," said Jim Anderson, Texas Office Leader and Vice President of Cloud North American Partner Ecosystem and Channels for Google. "By establishing a third place for the local nonprofits that serve as the backbone of the city, Google is deepening its continued commitment to fostering learning, creativity, and connection right in the heart of downtown."

Google strives to always be a good neighbor through long term partnerships and investments in our offices, our people, and the communities where we are located. In 2025, Google helped provide $55.7 billion of economic activity for hundreds of thousands of Texas businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators, and developers, and since 2005, Google and Googlers have given more than $112 million in funding (cash grants, social impact funding, employee donations, and gift match) to organizations and nonprofits in Texas. Learn more about Google in Texas at g.co/economicimpact/texas.

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SOURCE Google